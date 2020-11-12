Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Type (Telehospitals, Telehomes, mHealth), By Application (Telepathology, Telecardiology, Others), By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telemedicine Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Telemedicine Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others. This has drastically increased the global patient pool suffering from these diseases. Hence, increasing the healthcare costs, which has led to a shift towards virtual consultation, thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Telemedicine Market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. Hardware usually includes desktops, webcams, microphones, laptops, among others, which lay the foundation of telemedicine service. The hardware used in telemedicine abide to certain conditions that are required for its competent functioning. Based on type, the market can be grouped into telehospitals, telehomes and mHealth. The telehospitals segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years attributable to the increasing adoption and application of telemedicine in hospitals & clinics for treatment of chronic diseases. This also enables cost saving to a greater extent. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into telepathology, telecardiology, teleradiology, teledermatology, telepsychiatry and others. The telepathology segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the timely and quick pathological assessment it offers.



Regionally, the telemedicine market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the telemedicine market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising medical tourism in the region



Major players operating in the Global Telemedicine Market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Cardiocom, LLC, LifeWatch AG, InTouch Technologies, Inc, Honeywell HomMed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CISCO Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, Telemedicine, Inc., AMD Global, Teladoc Health, Inc., MeMD, Encounter Telemedicine, MDLIVE, Inc., Doctor on Demand, Inc., SnapMD, Inc., AmericanWell, BioTelemetry, Medtronic Plc, Philips and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Telemedicine Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Telemedicine Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Telemedicine Market based on component, deployment mode, type, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Telemedicine Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Telemedicine Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Telemedicine Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Telemedicine Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Telemedicine Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Telemedicine Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

5.2.1.1. By Service (Tele-Consulting, Tele-Monitoring, Tele-Education, Tele-Training, Others)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

5.2.3. By Type (Telehospitals, Telehomes, mHealth)

5.2.4. By Application (Telepathology, Telecardiology, Teleradiology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Others)

5.2.5. By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Telemedicine Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Telemedicine Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Telemedicine Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Telemedicine Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

13.2. Cardiocom, LLC

13.3. LifeWatch AG

13.4. InTouch Technologies, Inc

13.5. Honeywell HomMed

13.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

13.7. CISCO Systems Inc.

13.8. McKesson Corporation

13.9. Telemedicine, Inc.

13.10. AMD Global

13.11. Teladoc Health, Inc.

13.12. MeMD

13.13. Encounter Telemedicine

13.14. MDLIVE, Inc.

13.15. Doctor on Demand, Inc.

13.16. SnapMD, Inc.

13.17. AmericanWell

13.18. BioTelemetry

13.19. Medtronic Plc

13.20. Philips



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afhi18

