The illustration shows on an abstract level in-vehicle data from multiple OEMs, and now also from Ford.

MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARUSO is happy to announce that in-vehicle data from Ford Smart Mobility is now available via CARUSO’s marketplace. Companies can access three data packages to implement their mobility solutions based on live Ford data. “Ford data is now available via our platform and we are extremely happy to offer it to all CARUSO partners,” explains Norbert Dohmen, Managing Director of Caruso GmbH. "We are proud of the onboarding of Ford whose data is available in high quality. Now, data from most major car manufacturers is available via our platform, meaning we cover more than 60% of all OEM connected vehicles in Deutschland," said Dohmen.



CARUSO will initially offer Ford data for the following use cases:

Insurance : The data package contains the current mileage and position of the connected car. The information can be used for insurance services, among other things.

: The data package contains the current mileage and position of the connected car. The information can be used for insurance services, among other things. Enhanced Insurance : On the basis of 19 different data items, this data package provides information about the vehicle status and the possibility of evaluating the driver's style.

: On the basis of 19 different data items, this data package provides information about the vehicle status and the possibility of evaluating the driver's style. Vehicle Health: The data package contains information about vehicle status.



For each data package and vehicle, end-user consent is a mandatory prerequisite. As a result, Ford and CARUSO implemented a secure data exchange and end-user consent management solution. Personal data flowing through the platform is secured, protected, and 100% GDPR-compliant.

Customers can receive vehicle-generated data regardless of the manufacturer via our harmonized interface. Furthermore, step by step more OEMs will be connected. This minimizes the integration and maintenance effort on the consumer side tremendously since only one interface to CARUSO has to be implemented and maintained.

About Caruso GmbH

“From Connected Cars to Connected Business.” – the company motto says it all. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. With that, CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars. The company vision is to unleash innovation by being the better platform for car data.

Further information is available via www.caruso-dataplace.com

A photo accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75b9a7a2-50c0-4882-bcc8-5cdb588e6f8a