NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference which will take place from November 17 to 19th, 2020.
ABOUT CYTOVIA THERAPEUTICS
Cytovia Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company that aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and is leveraging multiple advanced patented technologies, including an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptors) NK cell therapy, next-generation precision gene-editing to enhance targeting of NK cells, and NK engager multi-functional antibodies. Our initial product portfolio focuses on both hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma. The company partners with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM and CytoImmune Therapeutics.
For more information please contact:
Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc
Sophie Badré, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
sophie.badre@cytoviatx.com
Cell: 1 (929) 317 1565
Anna Baran-Djokovic, VP Investor Relations
anna@cytoviatx.com
VP Investor Relations
Cell: +44 7521083006
Cytovia Therapeutics
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
