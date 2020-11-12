Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJAC) is the fifth most common form of cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide, yet little is known about its exact etiology despite much ongoing research.
Notably, G/GEJAC incidence rates are much higher in East Asia, particularly in Japan, China, and Korea. Approximately 90-95% of G/GEJACs are adenocarcinomas, while the rest represent rarer gastric malignancies, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, lymphomas, and neuroendocrine tumors.
Historically, treatment of G/GEJAC has been mostly reliant on chemotherapy, with this remaining the mainstay for HER2-negative patients. Since 2010, the introduction of Roche's Herceptin, Eli Lilly's Cyramza and more recently BMS's Opdivo and Merck's Keytruda have allowed for this first sequential therapy option for these patients.
A total of 9 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2019-2029, while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment as novel combinations. The new competitive landscape will be driven by novel HER-2 targeting agents, novel biomarker-driven therapies and the label expansions of immunotherapies.
