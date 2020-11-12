Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global and regional markets for PM parts, including manufacturer capability and demand in the regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the upcoming demand of PM parts or components.
PM technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Products are also changing, and PMs can be adapted or modified to meet their requirements.
The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report also covers companies that make parts or components for various end-user industries such as automotive, railway, medical and electronics.
Market drivers within the industry are identified. The value of various PM parts/components is estimated from 2019 to 2020, and then over a five-year period from 2020 to 2025. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic, and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.
Since this report is an updated version of AVM007N, we have considered PM parts within the purview of the report. The PM parts business is expected to account for 80% to 90% of the global PM business. Furthermore, PM parts are the only segment in the PM business which is expected to enjoy a considerable growth rate over the coming years. This is because all the industrial manufacturers are shifting towards lighter and more efficient products.
In this report, we have also considered the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PM components, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analyses.
The Report Includes:
- A brief general outlook and updated review of the global powder metallurgy (PM) market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
- Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the powder metallurgy market, prominently driven by automotive industry
- Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing
- Competition Landscape covering key companies operating in powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies
- Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Miba AG, Fine-sinter Co., Ltd., Porite Europe S.A.S., and Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- What's New in this Update?
- Impact of COVID-19 on Powder Metallurgy Market
- Expert Insights
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Data Collection
- Data Validation
- Data Analysis and Projection
- Regional Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Powder Metallurgy Industry Structure
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
- Powder Metallurgy Technology Portfolio
- Technology
- History
- Powder Metallurgy Process
- Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Market Environment
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Industry and Trade Support
- Standards Development
Chapter 4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Metal Type
- Ferrous Metal and Powder Characteristics and Properties
- Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Stainless Steel Powders and Metals
- Characteristics and Properties
- Applications
- Aluminum Powders and Parts
- Aluminum Powder and Parts Properties
- Aluminum Powder Applications
- Copper Powders and Copper-based Parts
- Copper Powder Properties
- Copper Powder Metallurgy Applications
- Nickel-based Powders and Parts
- Nickel Powder Properties
- Nickel Powder Applications
- Tungsten and Molybdenum Powders and Alloy PM Parts
- Properties
- Applications
- Tin Powders and Tin-based Parts
- Properties
- Applications
- Particulates and Other Advanced Materials
- Applications
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Process Type
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market by End Use Industries
- Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Region
Chapter 5 Regional Powder Metallurgy Markets
Chapter 6 Business Opportunities in Powder Metallurgy Market
- Shift Toward Finer Powders
- Increasing Size of Powder Metallurgy Parts
- Emerging End-user Markets for Powder Metallurgy and PM Parts
- Heavy Equipment
- Electronics and Computer Components
- Rising Use of Electric Vehicles
- Renewable Energy
- Additive Manufacturing
- Applications
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Characteristics of the Powder Metallurgy Industry
- Market Leaders
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Key Developments in the Global PM Market
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- AMT PTE. Ltd.
- Alpha Precision Group Llc
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- Basf Se
- Capstan Inc.
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Dorst Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Erasteel
- Exone
- Federal-Mogul Powertrain
- Fine-Sinter Co., Ltd.
- Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering Gmbh
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Kennametal Inc.
- Metal Powder Products Co.
- Miba Ag
- Mtc Powder Solutions Ab
- Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd.
- Ntn Corp.
- Obe Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Optomec Inc.
- Porite Europe S.A.S.
- Rainbow Ming Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Stackpole International
