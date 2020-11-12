ENDEAVOUR REPORTS STRONG Q3-2020 RESULTS AND DECLARES FIRST DIVIDEND
Record cash flow per share l Net debt reduced by $298m to $175m l First dividend declared at attractive yield
HIGHLIGHTS
George Town, November 12, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020, with highlights provided in Table 1 below.
Table 1: Endeavour Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|in US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|Δ YTD
|PRODUCTION AND AISC HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold Production, koz
|244
|149
|181
|565
|473
|+19%
|Gold Sold, koz
|262
|150
|185
|586
|477
|+23%
|Realized Gold Price2, $/oz
|1,841
|1,689
|1,443
|1,714
|1,338
|+28%
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|906
|939
|803
|912
|817
|+12%
|All-in Sustaining Margin1,3, $/oz
|935
|750
|639
|802
|520
|+54%
|CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS 1
|All-in Sustaining Margin4
|245
|112
|118
|470
|248
|+89%
|All-in Margin5
|211
|73
|106
|364
|174
|+109%
|Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital
|223
|85
|110
|427
|217
|+97%
|Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital, $/share
|1.37
|0.77
|1.00
|3.33
|1.98
|+68%
|Operating Cash Flow
|202
|57
|96
|385
|182
|+112%
|Operating Cash Flow, $/share
|1.24
|0.52
|0.88
|3.00
|1.65
|+82%
|PROFITABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revenues
|482
|253
|267
|1,005
|638
|+57%
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|256
|120
|123
|506
|258
|+96%
|Net Earnings Attr. to Shareholders1
|59
|(37)
|(32)
|48
|(46)
|n.a.
|Net Earnings1, $/share
|0.36
|(0.34)
|(0.29)
|0.37
|(0.42)
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Earnings Attr. to Shareholders1
|72
|53
|33
|159
|37
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share1, $/share
|0.44
|0.48
|0.30
|1.24
|0.33
|n.a
|BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS1
|Net Debt
|175
|473
|608
|175
|608
|(71)%
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio
|0.29
|1.00
|1.94
|0.29
|1.94
|(85)%
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A. 2Realized Gold Price inclusive of Karma stream; 3Realized Gold Price less All-in Sustaining Cost per ounce; 4Net revenue less All-in Sustaining Costs; 5Net revenue less All-in Sustaining Costs and Non-Sustaining capital.
Sebastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with our strong performance during the third quarter, which positions us to achieve our annual guidance set at the beginning of the year despite the ongoing challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Our Net Debt has decreased by 71% over the last 12 months, with nearly $300 million reduced during the third quarter alone, allowing the Group to boast a healthy leverage ratio of below 0.3x as we quickly approach a net cash position. We look forward to delivering a record-breaking fourth quarter, as we expect an even stronger performance given the restart at Boungou, higher grades at Houndé and the end of the rainy season.
Given our strong balance sheet and expected robust free cash flow generation, we are pleased to announce our first dividend at an attractive yield as part of our capital allocation framework and strategy of maximizing shareholder value. Our goal is to maintain a similar dividend yield until we have reached a targeted net cash position of $250 million. Once this targeted net cash position is reached, we would be well positioned to re-assess our capital allocation priorities, which include increasing our shareholder return program.
In addition to increasing our cash flow generation in the short term, we are also well positioned to deliver medium and longer-term value creation. We see potential to continue to optimize and extend the mine lives at both Ity and Houndé and are now deploying the same strategy at the recently acquired, and swiftly integrated, Boungou and Mana mines. We are also continuing to build optionality within our portfolio by aggressively advancing our attractive pipeline of projects, where efforts are currently being prioritized on fast tracking our Fetekro Project to a pre-feasibility study in Q1-2021.
The progress we have made across our business over recent years is bearing fruit as we have created a compelling investment proposition. We are now focused on further enhancing our capital markets appeal, by paying dividends and evaluating a secondary listing, both with a focus on driving incremental investor demand through notably increased index inclusions.”
ENDEAVOUR DECLARES FIRST DIVIDEND
Endeavour is pleased to announce that, based on its expected robust free cash flow generation, its Board of Directors has declared a first dividend of $60 million for the 2020 fiscal year, payable in early Q1-2021. This first dividend equates to approximately $0.37 per share (C$0.48 per share) and represents a 1.6% yield based on Endeavour’s closing price on November 11, 2020. The Company expects to announce the record date later in Q4-2020.
This first dividend sets the path to a sustainable dividend policy, based on its capital allocation framework and its strategy of maximizing long term shareholder value. Following the payment of this first dividend, the Board of Directors expects to declare future dividends on a semi-annual basis, with the goal of maintaining a similar dividend yield until it has reached a targeted net cash position of $250 million. Once that target is reached, the Company would be well positioned to re-assess its capital allocation priorities, which may include augmenting its shareholder return program.
UPCOMING CATALYSTS
The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarized in the table below.
Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts
|TIMING
|CATALYST
|Q4-2020
|Houndé
|Higher production due to the ramp-up of high grade Kari Pump deposit
|Q4-2020
|Boungou
|Higher production due to restart of mining which provides higher-grade mill feed
|Q1-2021
|Corporate
|Payment of first dividend
|Q1-2021
|Houndé
|Maiden reserve estimate for Kari Center and Kari Gap
|Q1-2021
|Fetekro
|Pre-Feasibility Study (plant size expected to be doubled to 3.0Mtpa)
COVID-19 UPDATE
Since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Endeavour has focused on the well-being of its employees, contractors and local communities, while ensuring business continuity. In addition, host governments in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali have taken strict and pro-active measures to minimize overall exposure in their countries.
Protecting the well-being of employees, contractors, and local communities
Business continuity response plan
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
Table 3: Pro Forma Group Production and AISC1
|YTD-2020
|FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
|Gold Production, koz
|722
|995
|—
|1,095
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|929
|865
|—
|915
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A. Endeavour believes that operating and financial figures for SEMAFO are representative of the period ended June 30, 2020 as the Transaction closed on July 1, 2020. Figures presented and disclosed relating to SEMAFO operations represent classifications and calculations performed using consistent historical SEMAFO methodologies. Potential differences may include, but not limited to, classification of corporate costs and operating expenses, classification of mining, processing, and site G&A costs, classification of capitalized waste as sustaining and non-sustaining, valuation of stockpiles and gold in circuit. Pro forma information has not been adjusted and is comprised of the simple sum of information provided for each of Endeavour and SEMAFO.
Table 4: Consolidated Group Production
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|Agbaou
|25
|24
|36
|77
|103
|Ity Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3
|Ity CIL
|44
|47
|64
|152
|130
|Karma
|22
|20
|26
|70
|69
|Houndé
|62
|57
|55
|175
|168
|Mana
|60
|—
|—
|60
|—
|Boungou
|30
|—
|—
|30
|—
|GROUP PRODUCTION
|244
|149
|181
|565
|473
Table 5: Consolidated Group All-In Sustaining Costs
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|Agbaou
|1,139
|955
|767
|1,013
|780
|Ity Heap Leach
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,086
|Ity CIL
|774
|784
|575
|727
|580
|Karma
|1,073
|952
|901
|959
|962
|Houndé
|865
|965
|954
|966
|857
|Mana
|896
|—
|—
|896
|—
|Boungou
|752
|—
|—
|752
|—
|Corporate G&A
|20
|34
|33
|26
|36
|GROUP AISC
|906
|939
|803
|912
|817
AGBAOU MINE
Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights
YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights
Table 6: Agbaou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|Q3-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|527
|659
|589
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|6,095
|5,248
|6,236
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|10.56
|6.97
|9.59
|Tonnes milled, kt
|641
|675
|672
|Grade, g/t
|1.29
|1.14
|1.77
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|94
|95
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|25
|24
|36
|Cash cost/oz
|879
|801
|607
|AISC/OZ
|1,139
|955
|767
Table 7: Agbaou Year to Date Performance Indicators
|For The Nine Months Ended
|YTD-2020
|YTD-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,943
|1,604
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|17,777
|19,009
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|8.15
|10.85
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,048
|2,037
|Grade, g/t
|1.25
|1.64
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|94
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|77
|103
|Cash cost/oz
|779
|597
|AISC/OZ
|1,013
|780
Q4 and 2020 Outlook
Exploration Activities
BOUNGOU MINE
Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights
Table 8: Boungou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|124
|—
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|294
|—
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.38
|—
|Tonnes milled, kt
|308
|270
|Grade, g/t
|3.15
|3.69
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|94
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|30
|31
|Cash cost/oz
|621
|598
|AISC/OZ
|752
|710
Table 9: Boungou Year to Date Performance Indicators
|For The Nine Months Ended
|YTD-2020
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|124
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|294
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.38
|Tonnes milled, kt
|778
|Grade, g/t
|3.88
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|91
|Cash cost/oz
|561
|AISC/OZ
|681
Q4 and 2020 Outlook
Exploration Activities
HOUNDÉ MINE
Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights
YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights
Table 10: Houndé Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|Q3-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,231
|1,072
|661
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|9,933
|11,509
|10,354
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|7.07
|9.73
|14.67
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,010
|1,035
|1,015
|Grade, g/t
|2.06
|1.91
|1.85
|Recovery rate, %
|92
|92
|92
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|62
|57
|55
|Cash cost/oz
|600
|632
|687
|AISC/OZ
|865
|965
|954
Table 11: Houndé Year to Date Performance Indicator
|For The Nine Months Ended
|YTD-2020
|YTD-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|3,204
|2,346
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|32,754
|28,896
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|9.22
|11.32
|Tonnes milled, kt
|3,111
|3,092
|Grade, g/t
|1.91
|1.84
|Recovery rate, %
|92
|93
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|175
|168
|Cash cost/oz
|656
|649
|AISC/OZ
|966
|857
Q4 and 2020 Outlook
Exploration
ITY MINE
Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights
YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights
Table 12: Ity CIL Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|Q3-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,352
|1,650
|1,639
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|6,323
|5,374
|3,222
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.69
|2.26
|0.97
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,307
|1,180
|1,183
|Grade, g/t
|1.34
|1.59
|1.94
|Recovery rate, %
|81
|77
|88
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|44
|47
|64
|Cash cost/oz
|616
|639
|509
|AISC/OZ
|774
|784
|575
Table 13: Ity CIL Year to Date Performance Indicators
|For The Nine Months Ended
|YTD-2020
|YTD-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|5,911
|4,162
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|16,923
|10,447
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.86
|1.51
|Tonnes milled, kt
|3,897
|2,375
|Grade, g/t
|1.52
|1.99
|Recovery rate, %
|81
|89
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|152
|130
|Cash cost/oz
|599
|522
|AISC/OZ
|727
|580
Q4 and 2020 Outlook
Table 14: Ity CIL 2019 Mining Focus
|Pit /Activity
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Ity (main pit)
|Ore
|Ore & waste
|Bakatouo (main pit)
|Ore
|Daapleu (main pit)
|Pre-strip
|Ore
|Historical HL and stockpiles
|Ore
|TSF
|TSF build (starter dam)
Table 15: Ity CIL 2020 Mining Focus
|Pit /Activity
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Ity (main pit)
|Ore & waste
|Cut-back
|Bakatouo (main pit)
|Ore
|Cut-back
|Daapleu (main pit)
|Waste stripping
|Ore
|Historical HL and stockpiles
|Ore
|Colline Sud (satellite)
|Pre-strip
|Ore
|TSF
|TSF (lift 2)
Exploration Activities
KARMA MINE
Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights
YTD-2020 vs YTD-2019 Insights
Table 16: Karma Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|Q3-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,011
|1,288
|948
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|4,391
|4,802
|4,358
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|3.35
|2.73
|3.60
|Tonnes stacked, kt
|1,192
|1,238
|919
|Grade, g/t
|0.76
|0.81
|1.17
|Recovery rate, %
|72
|80
|79
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|22
|20
|26
|Cash cost/oz
|861
|723
|765
|AISC/OZ
|1,073
|952
|901
Table 17: Karma Year to Date Performance Indicators
|For The Nine Months Ended
|YTD-2020
|YTD-2019
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|3,528
|2,838
|Total tonnes mined, kt
|14,146
|14,787
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|3.01
|4.21
|Tonnes milled, kt
|3,544
|3,061
|Grade, g/t
|0.86
|0.89
|Recovery rate, %
|79
|81
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|70
|69
|Cash cost/oz
|768
|834
|AISC/OZ
|959
|962
Q4 and 2020 Outlook
Exploration Activities
MANA MINE
Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 Insights
Table 18: Mana Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|OP tonnes ore mined, kt
|465
|390
|OP total tonnes mined, kt
|6,416
|4,272
|OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|12.80
|9.94
|UG tonnes ore mined, kt
|197
|138
|Tonnes milled, kt
|593
|546
|Grade, g/t
|3.43
|2.84
|Recovery rate, %
|95
|93
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|60
|48
|Cash cost/oz
|711
|857
|AISC/OZ
|896
|1,251
Table 19: Mana Year to Date Performance Indicators
|For The Nine Months Ended
|YTD-2020
|OP tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,067
|OP total tonnes mined, kt
|15,275
|OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|13.32
|UG tonnes ore mined, kt
|498
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,804
|Grade, g/t
|2.91
|Recovery rate, %
|94
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|157
|Cash cost/oz
|726
|AISC/OZ
|1,034
Q4 and 2020 Outlook
Exploration Activities
FETEKRO PROJECT UPDATE
Table 20: PEA Highlights
|Total Life of Mine
|Gold contained processed
|1.0Moz
|Average recovery rate
|95%
|Gold production
|0.95Moz
|Cash costs
|$592/oz
|AISC
|$697/oz
|Upfront capital cost
|$268m
|Pre-tax NPV5% based $1,500/oz
|$372m
|Pre-tax IRR based $1,500/oz
|37%
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Table 21: Consolidated Exploration Expenditures
|(in US$ million unless otherwise stated)
|Q3-2020
|Q2-2020
|YTD-2020
|Ity
|1
|6
|13
|Houndé
|4
|7
|17
|Fetekro
|2
|5
|10
|Agbaou
|—
|—
|—
|Karma
|—
|—
|—
|Kalana
|—
|—
|—
|Boungou
|—
|n.a
|—
|Mana
|1
|n.a
|1
|Other greenfield
|1
|1
|3
|TOTAL
|9
|19
|44
Amounts include expensed, sustaining, and non-sustaining exploration expenditures. Amounts may differ from MD&A due to rounding
CASH FLOW BASED ON ALL-IN MARGIN APPROACH
The table below presents the cash flow for Endeavour for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, based on the All-In Margin, with accompanying notes below.
Table 22: Consolidated Cash Flow Based on All-In Margin Approach
| THREE MONTHS
ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|GOLD PRODUCTION, koz
|244
|149
|181
|565
|473
|GOLD SOLD, koz
|(Note 1)
|262
|150
|185
|586
|477
|Gold Price, $/oz
|(Note 2)
|1,841
|1,689
|1,443
|1,714
|1,338
|REVENUE
|482
|253
|267
|1,005
|638
|Total cash costs
|(179)
|(101)
|(114)
|(396)
|(301)
|Royalties
|(Note 3)
|(33)
|(18)
|(14)
|(68)
|(35)
|Corporate costs
|(5)
|(5)
|(6)
|(15)
|(17)
|Sustaining mining capital spend
|(Note 4)
|(20)
|(17)
|(15)
|(56)
|(37)
|ALL-IN SUSTAINING MARGIN
|(Note 5)
|245
|112
|118
|470
|248
|Less: Non-sustaining mining capital spend
|(Note 6)
|(26)
|(22)
|(8)
|(66)
|(37)
|Less: Non-sustaining exploration capital spend
|(Note 7)
|(8)
|(17)
|(4)
|(40)
|(37)
|ALL-IN MARGIN
|211
|73
|106
|364
|174
|Changes in working capital and long-term assets
|(Note 8)
|(19)
|(28)
|(13)
|(38)
|(44)
|Taxes paid
|(Note 9)
|(34)
|(20)
|(21)
|(62)
|(52)
|Interest paid, financing fees and lease repayments
|(Note 10)
|(24)
|(16)
|(16)
|(60)
|(50)
|Cash settlements on hedge programs and gold collar premiums
|(Note 11)
|(8)
|(17)
|(2)
|(25)
|(3)
|NET FREE CASH FLOW
|127
|(8)
|54
|179
|26
|Growth project capital
|(Note 12)
|0
|(2)
|(6)
|(4)
|(92)
|Greenfield exploration expense
|(1)
|(2)
|(4)
|(4)
|(10)
|M&A, restructuring and asset sales / purchases
|(Note 13)
|(20)
|9
|0
|(20)
|0
|Cash acquired on acquisition of SEMAFO
|(Note 14)
|93
|0
|0
|93
|0
|Cash paid on settlement of DSUs and PSUs
|(2)
|0
|0
|(2)
|(1)
|Deposit paid on reclamation liability bond
|(1)
|0
|0
|(1)
|0
|Net equity proceeds / (dividends)
|(Note 15)
|100
|0
|(5)
|100
|(5)
|Reimbursement of expenditures on mining interest
|(Note 16)
|22
|0
|0
|22
|0
|Foreign exchange (losses) /gains
|2
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Other (expenses) /income
|0
|(4)
|(2)
|(1)
|(1)
|Proceeds (repayment) of long-term debt
|(Note 17)
|(150)
|0
|0
|(30)
|80
|CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) FOR THE PERIOD
|172
|(6)
|42
|333
|(4)
Certain line items in the table above are NON-GAAP measures. For more information and notes, please consult the Company’s MD&A.
NOTES:
Table 23: Sustaining Capital
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|Agbaou
|4
|1
|4
|11
|13
|Ity CIL
|2
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Karma
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Houndé
|7
|11
|10
|30
|20
|Sustaining capital from existing mines
|15
|17
|15
|50
|37
|Mana
|5
|n.a.
|n.a.
|5
|n.a.
|Boungou
|1
|n.a
|n.a
|1
|n.a
|Consolidated sustaining capital
|20
|n.a
|n.a
|56
|n.a
Table 24: All-in Sustaining Margin
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Sept. 30,
2020
| June 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2020
|Houndé
|62
|45
|31
|134
|87
|Ity
|52
|43
|59
|155
|105
|Agbaou
|18
|20
|26
|55
|61
|Karma
|11
|10
|8
|34
|10
|All-in Sustaining Margin from existing mines
|143
|117
|123
|378
|263
|Boungou
|40
|n.a
|n.a
|40
|n.a
|Mana
|67
|n.a
|n.a
|67
|n.a
|Corporate
|(5)
|n.a
|n.a
|(15)
|n.a
|Consolidated All-in Sustaining Margin
|245
|n.a
|n.a
|470
|n.a
Table 25: Non-Sustaining Capital
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|Agbaou
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|Ity
|4
|11
|0
|25
|0
|Karma
|2
|4
|4
|8
|16
|Houndé
|7
|6
|1
|15
|11
|Non-sustaining capital from existing mines
|13
|21
|7
|49
|33
|Mana
|10
|n.a
|n.a
|10
|n.a
|Boungou
|1
|n.a
|n.a
|1
|n.a
|Non-mining
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Consolidated non-sustaining capital
|26
|n.a
|n.a
|66
|n.a
Table 26: Working Capital Movement ─ Q3-2020 compared to Q2-2020
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Sept. 30,
2020
| June 30,
2020
|Q3-2020 Comments
|Trade and other receivables
|(13)
|(11)
|Mainly due to an increase in gold sales receivable at Ity.
|Trade and other payables
|(1)
|(10)
|Settlement of accounts payable in normal course of business.
|Inventories
|1
|(7)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(8)
|—
|Mainly due to additional contractor prepayments for Boungou restart.
|Changes in long-term assets
|2
|—
|Movement due to transfers to current assets and decreases in long term inventory at Ity and Karma.
|Total
|(19)
|(28)
Table 27: Working Capital Movement ─ YTD-2020 compared to YTD-2019
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|YTD-2020 Comments
|Trade and other receivables
|(31)
|14
|Increase in receivable, increase in VAT receivable at Karma and Hounde, and an increase in gold sales receivable at Ity.
|Trade and other payables
|(8)
|(22)
|Settlement of accounts payable in the normal course of business.
|Inventories
|4
|(20)
|Increase mainly due to decrease in dore bars and consumables at Mana and Boungou.
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(8)
|(8)
|Prepaid expenses remained flat.
|Changes in long-term assets
|4
|(8)
|Increased due to an inflow from BCM related to the Tabakoto sale.
|Total
|(38)
|(44)
Table 28: Tax Payments
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30,
2019
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|Agbaou
|8
|12
|4
|20
|4
|Karma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ity
|17
|8
|10
|25
|13
|Houndé
|7
|1
|6
|14
|31
|Kalana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxes paid for existing mines
|32
|20
|20
|58
|49
|Mana
|0
|n.a
|n.a
|0
|n.a
|Boungou
|1
|n.a
|n.a
|1
|n.a
|Exploration
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Corporate
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Consolidated taxes paid
|34
|20
|21
|62
|52
NET CASHFLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SOURCES
Table 29: Cash Flow and Net Debt Position for Endeavour
| THREE MONTHS
ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
| Sept. 30,
2020
| June 30,
2020
| Sept 30,
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept 30,
2019
|Net cash from (used in), as per cash flow statement:
|Operating activities
|(Note 18)
|202
|57
|96
|385
|182
|Investing activities
|(Note 19)
|42
|(48)
|(33)
|(64)
|(211)
|Financing activities
|(Note 20)
|(75)
|(16)
|(21)
|9
|25
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH
|172
|(6)
|42
|333
|(4)
|Cash position at beginning of period
|352
|357
|78
|190
|124
|CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD
|(Note 21)
|523
|352
|120
|523
|120
|Equipment financing
|(Note 22)
|(58)
|(64)
|(89)
|(58)
|(89)
|Convertible senior bond
|(Note 23)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|Drawn portion of revolving credit facility
|(Note 24)
|(310)
|(430)
|(310)
|(310)
|(310)
|NET DEBT POSITION
|(Note 25)
|175
|473
|608
|175
|608
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio
|(Note 25)
|0.29x
|1.00x
|1.94x
|0.29x
|1.94x
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (annualized Q3-2020) ratio
|(Note 25)
|0.17x
|n.a.
|n.a.
|0.17x
|n.a.
Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures. For a discussion regarding the company’s use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
NOTES:
OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
Table 30: Operating Cash Flow Per Share
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|QUARTER ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30
2019
|CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|202
|57
|96
|385
|182
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions
|163
|111
|110
|128
|110
|OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
|1.24
|0.52
|0.88
|3.00
|1.65
Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a NON-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company’s use of NON-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
Table 31: Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital Per Share
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|QUARTER ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
|June 30, 2020
| Sept. 30
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30
2019
|CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|202
|57
|96
|385
|182
|Add back changes in non-cash working capital
|(21)
|(28)
|(14)
|(42)
|(36)
|OPERATING CASH FLOWS BEFORE NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL
|223
|85
|110
|427
|217
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions
|163
|111
|110
|128
|110
|OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE BEFORE NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL
|1.37
|0.77
|1.00
|3.33
|1.98
Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a Non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company’s use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Table 32: Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings
|In US$ million unless otherwise specified.
|QUARTER ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
| Sept. 30,
2020
| June 30,
2020
| Sept. 30
2019
| Sept. 30,
2020
| Sept. 30
2019
|TOTAL NET EARNINGS
|68
|(23)
|(24)
|81
|(28)
|Adjustments (see MD&A)
|6
|92
|67
|105
|85
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS
|74
|69
|44
|186
|57
|Less portion attributable to non-controlling interests
|2
|16
|11
|27
|20
|ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
|72
|53
|33
|159
|37
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions
|163
|111
|110
|128
|110
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC)
|0.44
|0.48
|0.30
|1.24
|0.33
|FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Adjusted Net Earnings is a Non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company’s use of Non-GAAP Measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" in the MD&A.
CONFERENCE CALL AND LIVE WEBCAST
Management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwbnb3un
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135
UK toll-free: 0800 279 6619
Confirmation Code: 8729207
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
Click here to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar
Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Clinton Bennett, Endeavour's VP Metallurgy and Met Improvement - a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d’Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.
As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.
The declaration and payment of future dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be subject to the determination of the Board of Directors, in its sole and absolute discretion, taking into account, among other things economic conditions, business performance, financial condition, growth plans, expected capital requirements, compliance with the Company's constating documents, all applicable laws, including the rules and policies of any applicable stock exchange, as well as any contractual restrictions on such dividends, including any agreements entered into with lenders to the Company, and any other factors that the Board of Directors deems appropriate at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that any dividends will be paid at the intended rate or at all in the future.
NON-IFRS MEASURES
Some of the indicators used by Endeavour in this press release represent non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are presented as they can provide useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of the pro forma performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures presented in the below sections do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial performance measures are defined below and reconciled to reported IFRS measures.
Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the total cash cost per ounce sold provided useful information to assist investors with their evaluation of performance and ability to generate cash flow from its operations.
All-in sustaining cost represents the total cash cost plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs presented per ounce sold. Endeavour believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors may find that the all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold better meets their needs by assessing its operating performance and its ability to generate free cash flow.
APPENDIX 1: PRODUCTION AND AISC BY MINE2
ON A QUARTERLY BASIS
|(on a 100% basis)
|AGBAOU
|ITY CIL
|KARMA
|HOUNDÉ
|MANA
|BOUNGOU
|Q3-20
|Q2-20
|Q3-19
|Q3-20
|Q2-20
|Q3-19
|Q3-20
|Q2-20
|Q3-19
|Q3-20
|Q2-20
|Q3-19
|Q3-20
|Q2-20
|Q3-20
|Q2-20
|Physicals
|Total tonnes mined – OP1
|000t
|6,095
|5,248
|6,236
|6,323
|5,374
|3,222
|4,391
|4,802
|4,358
|9,933
|11,509
|10,354
|6,416
|4,272
|294
|0
|Total ore tonnes – OP
|000t
|527
|659
|589
|2,352
|1,650
|1,639
|1,011
|1,288
|948
|1,231
|1,072
|661
|465
|390
|124
|0
|Open pit strip ratio1
|W:t ore
|10.56
|6.97
|9.59
|1.69
|2.26
|0.97
|3.35
|2.73
|3.60
|7.07
|9.73
|14.67
|12.80
|9.94
|1.38
|0.00
|Total ore tonnes – UG
|000t
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|197
|138
|—
|—
|Total tonnes milled
|000t
|641
|675
|672
|1,307
|1,180
|1,183
|1,192
|1,238
|919
|1,010
|1,035
|1,015
|593
|546
|308
|270
|Average gold grade milled
|g/t
|1.29
|1.14
|1.77
|1.34
|1.59
|1.94
|0.76
|0.81
|1.17
|2.06
|1.91
|1.85
|3.43
|2.84
|3.15
|3.69
|Recovery rate
|%
|94%
|94%
|95%
|81%
|77%
|88%
|72%
|80%
|79%
|92%
|92%
|92%
|95%
|93%
|94%
|94%
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|24,816
|24,437
|36,129
|44,470
|46,790
|63,764
|22,389
|20,327
|26,168
|62,038
|57,444
|54,708
|59,678
|47,500
|30,226
|31,143
|Gold sold
|oz
|25,279
|25,067
|36,081
|47,478
|46,146
|65,354
|23,324
|21,184
|25,442
|62,273
|57,431
|58,392
|67,806
|38,900
|35,411
|28,866
|Unit Cost Analysis
|Mining costs - Open pit
|$/t mined
|2.66
|2.76
|2.70
|3.81
|3.12
|4.27
|2.15
|2.38
|2.37
|2.74
|2.15
|2.14
|3.67
|4.46
|11.70
|—
|Mining costs -Underground
|$/t mined
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|47.08
|58.76
|—
|—
|Processing and maintenance
|$/t milled
|8.52
|8.88
|7.52
|11.27
|11.96
|13.26
|7.43
|6.56
|7.24
|13.11
|14.31
|12.96
|21.54
|21.41
|35.12
|39.31
|Site G&A
|$/t milled
|3.65
|3.45
|4.13
|3.24
|2.97
|4.16
|2.11
|2.16
|2.85
|6.59
|4.58
|5.16
|6.62
|5.38
|15.25
|15.67
|Cash Cost Details
|Mining costs - Open pit1
|$000s
|16,201
|14,502
|16,855
|24,111
|16,779
|13,743
|9,448
|11,427
|10,333
|27,230
|24,718
|22,150
|23,568
|19,041
|1,449
|1,305
|Mining costs -Underground
|$000s
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|14,743
|13,651
|—
|—
|Processing and maintenance
|$000s
|5,464
|5,989
|5,052
|14,724
|14,116
|15,688
|8,860
|8,120
|6,653
|13,239
|14,808
|13,160
|12,773
|11,697
|10,824
|10,606
|Site G&A
|$000s
|2,340
|2,329
|2,772
|4,228
|3,502
|4,917
|2,518
|2,679
|2,619
|6,656
|4,740
|5,237
|3,922
|2,941
|4,701
|4,228
|Capitalized waste
|$000s
|(3,791)
|(1,292)
|(3,591)
|(3,538)
|(4,793)
|—
|(1,681)
|(1,823)
|(2,539)
|(10,406)
|(9,783)
|(8,337)
|(12,855)
|(10,837)
|—
|—
|Inventory adjustments and other
|$000s
|1,996
|(1,448)
|824
|(10,267)
|(122)
|(1,095)
|938
|(5,091)
|2,387
|634
|1,786
|7,890
|6,088
|(3,137)
|5,032
|1,123
|Cash costs for ounces sold
|$000s
|22,210
|20,080
|21,912
|29,258
|29,482
|33,253
|20,083
|15,312
|19,453
|37,353
|36,269
|40,100
|48,239
|33,356
|22,006
|17,262
|Royalties
|$000s
|2,689
|2,464
|2,152
|5,238
|4,453
|3,868
|3,410
|2,828
|2,420
|9,516
|8,025
|6,041
|7,754
|3,426
|4,106
|3,039
|Sustaining capital
|$000s
|3,893
|1,386
|3,619
|2,249
|2,253
|486
|1,535
|2,028
|1,043
|6,999
|11,117
|9,548
|4,781
|11,886
|505
|185
|Cash cost per ounce sold
|$/oz
|879
|801
|607
|616
|639
|509
|861
|723
|765
|600
|632
|687
|711
|857
|621
|598
|Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|1,139
|955
|767
|774
|784
|575
|1,073
|952
|901
|865
|965
|954
|896
|1,251
|752
|710
1) Includes waste capitalized. 2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A.
ON A YEAR TO DATE BASIS2
|(on a 100% basis)
|AGBAOU
|ITY CIL
|KARMA
|HOUNDÉ
|MANA
|BOUNGOU
|YTD-20
|YTD-19
|YTD-20
|YTD-19
|YTD-20
|YTD-19
|YTD-20
|YTD-19
|YTD-20
|YTD-20
|Physicals
|Total tonnes mined – OP1
|000t
|17,777
|19,009
|16,923
|10,447
|14,146
|14,787
|32,754
|28,896
|15,275
|294
|Total ore tonnes – OP
|000t
|1,943
|1,604
|5,911
|4,162
|3,528
|2,838
|3,204
|2,346
|1,067
|124
|Open pit strip ratio1
|W:t ore
|8.15
|10.85
|1.86
|1.51
|3.01
|4.21
|9.22
|11.32
|13.32
|1.38
|Total ore tonnes – UG
|000t
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|498
|—
|Total tonnes milled
|000t
|2,048
|2,037
|3,897
|2,375
|3,544
|3,061
|3,111
|3,092
|1,804
|778
|Average gold grade milled
|g/t
|1.25
|1.64
|1.52
|1.99
|0.86
|0.89
|1.91
|1.84
|2.91
|3.88
|Recovery rate
|%
|94%
|94%
|81%
|89%
|79%
|81%
|92%
|93%
|94%
|94%
|Gold ounces produced
|oz
|76,713
|102,520
|152,265
|130,051
|70,284
|69,287
|175,342
|168,299
|157,078
|90,787
|Gold sold
|oz
|77,769
|104,202
|157,138
|127,344
|71,454
|68,910
|176,375
|172,222
|158,506
|89,354
|Unit Cost Analysis
|Mining costs - Open pit
|$/t mined
|2.69
|2.54
|3.15
|4.02
|2.31
|2.27
|2.36
|2.10
|4.23
|23.91
|Mining costs - Underground
|$/t mined
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|54.33
|—
|Processing and maintenance
|$/t milled
|8.13
|7.61
|11.73
|13.46
|6.72
|7.24
|13.30
|12.74
|20.27
|38.23
|Site G&A
|$/t milled
|3.37
|4.39
|3.09
|4.76
|2.25
|2.85
|4.76
|5.92
|5.52
|14.65
|Cash Cost Details
|Mining costs - Open pit1
|$000s
|47,831
|48,310
|53,271
|27,739
|32,613
|33,572
|77,393
|60,688
|64,568
|2,961
|Mining costs -Underground
|$000s
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|42,208
|—
|Processing and maintenance
|$000s
|16,649
|15,491
|45,698
|28,496
|23,821
|22,165
|41,357
|39,389
|36,565
|29,738
|Site G&A
|$000s
|6,900
|8,948
|12,045
|10,068
|7,988
|8,726
|14,797
|18,297
|9,963
|11,392
|Capitalized waste
|$000s
|(10,653)
|(12,850)
|(9,758)
|—
|(4,007)
|(12,204)
|(32,034)
|(17,536)
|(38,882)
|—
|Inventory adjustments and other
|$000s
|(126)
|2,340
|(7,066)
|214
|(5,563)
|5,206
|14,247
|10,956
|586
|6,036
|Cash costs for ounces sold
|$000s
|60,601
|62,239
|94,190
|66,517
|54,852
|57,465
|115,760
|111,794
|115,008
|50,127
|Royalties
|$000s
|7,486
|5,566
|14,455
|6,896
|9,489
|6,054
|24,646
|15,784
|15,299
|9,530
|Sustaining capital
|$000s
|10,715
|13,435
|5,625
|486
|4,202
|2,801
|29,890
|20,042
|33,588
|1,200
|Cash cost per ounce sold
|$/oz
|779
|597
|599
|522
|768
|834
|656
|649
|726
|561
|Mine-level AISC Per Ounce Sold
|$/oz
|1,013
|780
|727
|580
|959
|962
|966
|857
|1,034
|681
1) Includes waste capitalized. 2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A.
APPENDIX 2: FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR ENDEAVOUR
BALANCE SHEET
|As at
|As at
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(in US$'000)
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|523,324
|189,889
|Trade and other receivables
|72,775
|19,228
|Inventories
|284,704
|168,379
|Prepaid expenses and other
|33,164
|18,542
|913,967
|396,038
|Non-current
|Reclamation deposits
|Mining interests
|2,849,701
|1,410,274
|Deferred tax assets
|13,852
|5,498
|Other long-term assets
|77,279
|60,981
|Total assets
|$
|3,854,799
|$
|1,872,791
|LIABILITIES
|Current
|Trade and other payables
|247,011
|173,267
|Finance and lease obligations
|39,543
|29,431
|Derivative financial liabilities
|—
|10,349
|Income taxes payable
|145,292
|54,968
|431,846
|268,015
|Non-current
|Finance and lease obligations
|53,194
|57,403
|Long-term debt
|720,264
|638,980
|Other long-term liabilities
|74,694
|41,911
|Deferred tax liabilities
|308,667
|49,985
|Total liabilities
|$
|1,588,665
|$
|1,056,294
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|3,043,766
|1,774,172
|Equity reserve
|65,228
|72,487
|Deficit
|(1,081,466)
|(1,128,792)
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
|$
|2,027,528
|$
|717,867
|Non-controlling interests
|238,606
|98,630
|Total equity
|$
|2,266,134
|$
|816,497
|Total equity and liabilities
|$
|3,854,799
|$
|1,872,791
Please consult Financial Statements for notes and more information.
PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(in US$'000)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Gold revenue
|481,561
|267,292
|1,004,547
|637,973
|Cost of sales
|Operating expenses
|(180,057)
|(114,599)
|(397,768)
|(306,280)
|Depreciation and depletion
|(134,795)
|(54,509)
|(231,084)
|(142,611)
|Royalties
|(32,713)
|(14,480)
|(67,936)
|(34,501)
|Earnings from mine operations
|133,996
|83,704
|307,759
|154,581
|Corporate costs
|(5,101)
|(6,166)
|(15,381)
|(17,370)
|Acquisition and restructuring costs
|(19,336)
|—
|(26,255)
|—
|Share-based compensation
|(7,117)
|(5,238)
|(13,682)
|(12,223)
|Exploration costs
|(900)
|(3,858)
|(4,029)
|(9,893)
|Earnings from operations
|101,542
|68,442
|248,412
|115,095
|Other income/(expenses)
|Loss on financial instruments
|(24,268)
|(49,528)
|(99,691)
|(60,162)
|Finance costs
|(12,143)
|(14,170)
|(35,787)
|(31,475)
|Other income/(expenses)
|23,089
|(673)
|23,233
|3,704
|Earnings before taxes
|88,220
|4,071
|136,167
|27,162
|Current income tax expense
|(68,134)
|(16,917)
|(94,146)
|(44,240)
|Deferred income tax recovery/(expense)
|47,962
|(10,699)
|38,874
|(11,006)
|Net and comprehensive earnings/(loss)
|68,048
|(23,545)
|80,895
|(28,084)
|Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to:
|Shareholders of Endeavour Mining Corporation
|59,128
|(32,199)
|47,897
|(46,155)
|Non-controlling interests
|8,920
|8,654
|32,998
|18,071
|Net earnings/(loss) from continuing operations
|68,048
|(23,545)
|80,895
|(28,084)
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of Endeavour Mining Corporation
|59,128
|(32,199)
|47,897
|(46,155)
|Non-controlling interests
|8,920
|8,654
|32,998
|18,071
Please consult Financial Statements for notes and more information.
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|(in US$'000)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Operating Activities
|Earnings from continuing operations before taxes
|88,220
|4,071
|136,167
|27,162
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and depletion
|134,795
|54,509
|231,084
|142,611
|Finance costs
|12,143
|14,170
|35,787
|31,475
|Share-based compensation
|7,117
|5,238
|13,682
|12,223
|Loss on financial instruments
|24,268
|49,528
|99,691
|60,162
|(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets
|(524)
|—
|988
|—
|Cash paid on settlement of DSUs and PSUs
|(1,660)
|—
|(1,881)
|(1,125)
|Cash received on settlement of forward contract
|—
|—
|6,686
|—
|Income taxes paid
|(33,613)
|(20,738)
|(62,285)
|(51,972)
|Cash paid on settlement of revenue protection strategy
|(7,566)
|(1,633)
|(31,503)
|(2,570)
|Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
|(383)
|4,830
|(974)
|(673)
|Operating cash flows before changes in non-cash working capital
|222,797
|109,975
|427,442
|217,293
|Trade and other receivables
|(12,829)
|17,436
|(30,868)
|13,806
|Inventories
|1,071
|884
|4,434
|(19,954)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(8,092)
|(3,230)
|(7,915)
|(7,568)
|Trade and other payables
|(1,064)
|(28,676)
|(7,839)
|(22,063)
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|(20,914)
|(13,586)
|(42,188)
|(35,779)
|Cash generated from operating activities
|201,883
|96,389
|385,254
|181,514
|Investing Activities
|Expenditures on mining interests
|(53,565)
|(33,497)
|(165,842)
|(203,034)
|Cash paid for additional interest of Ity mine
|—
|—
|(5,430)
|(453)
|Cash acquired on acquisition of SEMAFO Inc.
|92,981
|—
|92,981
|—
|Changes in long-term assets
|2,337
|652
|4,427
|(7,817,000)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|—
|—
|10,292
|—
|Cash generated from/(used in) investing activities
|41,753
|(32,845)
|(63,572)
|(211,304)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds received from the issue of common shares
|100,000
|18
|100,000
|292
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|—
|(5,064)
|—
|(5,064)
|Payment of financing fees and other
|(2,126)
|(830)
|(2,567)
|(2,568)
|Interest paid
|(11,042)
|(10,180)
|(27,836)
|(27,402)
|Proceeds of long-term debt
|—
|—
|120,000
|80,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(150,000)
|—
|(150,000)
|—
|Repayment of finance and lease obligation
|(10,873)
|(5,434)
|(29,906)
|(19,808)
|Change in reclamation liability bonds
|(690)
|—
|(690)
|—
|Cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
|(74,731)
|(21,490)
|9,001
|25,450
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|2,602
|370
|2,752
|419
|Increase/(Decrease) in cash
|171,507
|42,424
|333,435
|(3,921)
|Cash, beginning of period
|351,817
|77,677
|189,889
|124,022
|Cash, end of period
|523,324
|120,101
|523,324
|120,101
Please consult Financial Statements for notes and more information.
