The Center for Global Africa (CGA) at Delaware State University and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) of the African Union (AU) will host our 2nd annual (virtual) Pan-African Development Conference, Live on 360WiSE November 12-14, 2020.



WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Opening Address will be delivered by H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.



The Conference will convene high-level institutional dialogue among officials and stakeholders of Africa and the Diaspora, focused on executing joint initiatives in monetized and mutually beneficial ways, in conjunction with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.



Panelists will apply their expertise to address aspects of the following areas of African development:

1. Food and Seed Security and Agricultural Value Chains

2. Good Governance and Economic Productivity during COVID-19 Challenges

3. Reimaging Africa and Bridging the Africa-Diaspora Divide via Youth and Media Platforms

Speakers include H.E. Thomas Kwesi Quartey, Deputy Chairperson of the APR Panel of Eminent Persons, U.S. Ambassador to the African Union Jessica Lapenn, U.S. Senator Chris Coons, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Dusty Baker, Coach of the Houston Astros, Dr. Joyce Payne, Founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and a host of others.



APRM CEO Professor Eddy Maloka stated, “We look forward to this second conference for Diaspora engagements to share knowledge of the APRM process and how we can work together as development partners and drivers of change that’s more reflective of our true collective skills and resource capabilities.”



Professor Aharone, Founding Director, CGA expressed, “Beyond necessary dialogue to bridge real and imagined divides, the conference is designed to create 2-way channels for Africa and Diaspora collaborations that are not only problem solving and revenue generating, but also provide HBCUs with expanded roles on the global stage.”

The Center for Global Africa (CGA) is an academic think tank housed at Delaware State University (DSU) that engages in research, consultancy, advocacy and enterprising practices for joint US-Africa development, with emphasis on promoting the intellectual capital of HBCUs and investment potential of U.S. industries.



APRM a specialized agency of the AU that conducts “Country Review Reports” to advance African governance and socioeconomic productivity through slated recommendations to accelerate political stability, sustainable development, and continental cooperation.



Action steps of the conference aim to operationalize official pathways to enterprisingly incorporate Diaspora research, resources, and expertise into African development as functional arms of Agenda 2063, which is the AU’s 50-year plan for a transformative African Renaissance.

To register for the conference visit, www.centerforglobalafrica.com .

About Delaware State University :

Led by President Dr. Tony Allen who is an active scholar and lecturer in the field of public policy and educational reform. In 2002, he began that career with the study Handgun Violence in Delaware for the Urban League and collaborated with Dr. Leland Ware on The Geography of Discrimination: Hyper-segregation, Isolation, and Fragmentation within the Black Community. In the ensuing years, he has contributed multiple articles on similar subjects, including “Much is Required” in the Urban League’s 2017 Report on the State of Black America.

Tony has maintained an active speaking schedule on behalf of Delaware State University and the overarching vision of educational access for all. He recently appeared at the Apple “Educause” Conference in Cupertino, California; keynoted the Ellucian Conference for Historically Black Colleges and Universities; appeared at the National Orientation Director’s Association (NODA) HBCU Summit; and addressed the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), among others. Among his many international appearances, Tony has given the Commencement address at Ningbo University of Technology in China, as well as keynoted the Convocation for Adunkele Ajasin University in Nigeria.

As Tony said in the video released on New Year’s Day 2020, “I am a first-generation college student. My father never completed 11th grade; my mom raised me as a single mother. They believed so strongly in education that it never occurred to me I had any other choice except to go forward as far as talent and opportunity would take me. Providing low-cost, high-quality education not only to the best and the brightest, but especially for those who are locked out or underserved, is not just Delaware State University’s history, it is WHO WE ARE. Our doors always have and will be open to everyone, regardless of skin color, national origin, the god they worship, who they choose to love, or how much money their family makes.”

Delaware State University is a public historically black university in Dover, Delaware. DSU also has two satellite campuses, one in Wilmington and one in Georgetown. The university encompasses four colleges and a diverse population of undergraduate and advanced-degree students.

ABOUT 360WiSE

360WiSE MEDiA is one of the largest major-market media operators in the United States and the undisputed leader in social media marketing, news, brand, and public figure advertisement.

The 360WiSE brand is licensed and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office specializing in marketing and advertising. Powered with the positive iconic advice of MC Hammer, 360WiSE MEDiA is in the top 1% of public relations, influence, branding, and marketing of celebrities, actors, public figures, recording artists, small businesses and major brands.

360WiSE MEDiA is known for its first of class, best use of social network platforms, local and national SEO, offline mobile marketing, geofencing, human behavior marketing, international press, and news access, Roku TV stream marketing, and content placement along with verified social media marketing to increase your engagement, positive visibility, and ROI.

At 360WiSE you will find creative, passionate celebrities, public figures and gifted individuals who specialize in different areas, ranging from the music industry, radio, television, web design to digital marketing, but they are not limited to a single skill set. Using an interactive approach, 360WiSE MEDiA adapts to any project or situation and always moves in leaps and bounds to create trends rather than follow them. We are a thought leadership, design, advertising, entertainment, public relations and consulting agency all rolled into one, and if the right person for the job isn’t already under our roof, we have the right partners in our network on hand to get the job done.

Partnering with our clients to create Big Ideas and Digital Experiences. We approach our projects with strategic and creative thinking. Spending each day doing so by sharpening the tools of valued relationships in the celebrity, digital, and marketing trade.

For more information visit :

Public Relations Department

1-844-360-WISE (9473)

360WiSE MEDiA