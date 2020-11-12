MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced today a new partnership with Neil Medical Group, a regional pharmacy services provider. TRHC’s DoseMeRxTM solution will provide precision dosing services to Neil Medical Group’s Long-Term Care and Assisted Living Facilities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia.



“Our pharmacists are committed to applying their clinical expertise to improve health outcomes in the long-term care setting,” stated Neil Medical Group’s Senior Director of Health Outcomes and Research, Robert Smith, PharmD, BCGP, BCPS, FASCP. “We evaluated several web-based applications and selected DoseMeRx based on both its ease of use and the validation of its models in peer-reviewed medical literature. I have been very pleased with the support provided by the DoseMeRx team. They provided us with ample background data, frequent live training sessions, and prompt on-demand support, even on evenings and weekends.”

TRHC‘s DoseMeRx enables healthcare providers to optimize dosing and streamline operations, reduce adverse drug events, and decrease costs. DoseMeRx’s unique platform uses Bayesian dosing to calculate a precise dose to achieve a clinical target. In 2020, leading clinicians from the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, the Infections Disease Society of America, the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, and the Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists revised the dosing guidelines for the therapeutic agent vancomycin. This change encourages the adoption of a Bayesian dosing approach.

“Advanced medication safety technology that ensures optimal patient outcomes is vital to providers in the long-term care sector,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Across our companies/solutions, TRHC places great emphasis on the value/importance/criticality of accurate dosing for older adults.”

Executive Vice President of TRHC’s Hospital Division, Charles Cornish, added, “DoseMeRx supports pharmacists and clinicians anywhere they are dosing and monitoring complex drugs, and in managing patient safety for the critically ill. Our partnership with Neil Medical Group allows us to support their network of facilities throughout the Southeast, assisting them in their important mission of improving the lives of older adults through quality senior care.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers, and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com

About DoseMeRx

DoseMeRx® is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare solution and the first precision dosing software developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMeRx's clinical decision support solutions empower healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com

About Neil Medical Group

Neil Medical Group provides pharmacy dispensing and consulting services to Long Term Care facilities and Assisted Living facilities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. Its experienced team of consultant pharmacists and nurses stand ready to meet the challenges of the today's long-term care environment. Neil Medical Group also is a leading southeast regional distributor offering a full line of medical supplies and equipment. Customers include health care facilities, nursing homes, home health care and a variety of other health care providers as well as medical supply retailers. For Long-Term Care customers, Neil Medical Group’s Billing Services Division, "B-Med", offers billing solutions for Medicare Part B eligible patients and their supplies. As a fully accredited provider, Neil Medical Group offers guidance to help navigate the ever-changing Medicare regulations.

