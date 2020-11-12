Ketch makes it extremely easy to deploy and manage applications on Kubernetes using a simple command-line interface. No Kubernetes object YAML is required.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipa, Corp. , delivering a cloud native application management framework built to manage the full application lifecycle, today announced that it is open sourcing Ketch , Shipa’s deployment engine, under Apache License Version 2.0. This open source release follows the general availability launch of Shipa’s full application management framework in October. Shipa is funded by Engineering Capital and Jump Capital ; advisors include Google’s Kelsey Hightower, Mastercard’s Ken Owens, and Lyft’s Matt Klein.



Developers and DevOps teams interested in learning more about Ketch can get started here . Shipa’s deployment engine has already been highlighted as ITOps Times’ Open Source Project of the Week , which noted that the application-centric deployment engine “bridges the gap between continuous integration tools and the production environment, significantly reducing the need for custom Kubernetes scripts, Helm charts and YAML files.”

Using Ketch, application developers can manage the entire deployment process at the application level. Developers can stay focused on writing code and do not need any Kubernetes expertise to successfully deploy applications running on Kubernetes. As a result, teams can accelerate the time needed to adopt Kubernetes, while simultaneously increasing their pipeline’s resilience and reducing the compounding risk with each new deployment.

“By open sourcing Ketch, the cloud native community can easily try and leverage this powerful cloud native application deployment engine,” said Bruno Andrade, Founder and CEO of Shipa. “Enterprises continue to struggle with the app deployment process on Kubernetes. Ketch is the perfect way to keep developers’ focus on code – not the infrastructure – as they scale with Kubernetes. Shipa’s vision is to manage the full application lifecycle, from code to post-deployment. With Ketch now available as a fully open source technology, there’s no faster and easier way for the community to get started.”

Ketch significantly reduces the number of Kubernetes objects that developers must learn and maintain in order to leverage Kubernetes best practices for managing applications. The deployment engine does this by generating all Kubernetes-related objects that are required to run applications on Kubernetes – automatically and directly from their application code. Ketch also enables developers to generate Helm charts directly from the application code, allowing them to fully customize ingress, services, security, resources and more before deployment. Developers can also use their existing container images, in which case Ketch creates and deploys all necessary objects for the application to run. Ketch offers connections into existing clusters (beginning with Kubernetes 1.14+) and dramatically improves the developer experience and application delivery speed by seamlessly fitting into developers’ existing stack.

“Shipa is committed to open standards, application deployment and management, and the communities that support them,” said Henrik Rosendahl, COO, Shipa. “The future of application deployment is open. That’s why we are taking our significant investment toward improving and simplifying application deployment and offering it to the open source community – and committing engineers to support it.”

Shipa is a Silver member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and a General member within the Continuous Delivery Foundation.

“Companies like CD Foundation member Shipa are a great example of important products and services that help expand the CI/CD ecosystem and contribute to the vibrant ecosystem for both customers and community members to get involved in,” said Tracy Miranda, Continuous Delivery Foundation Executive Director. “CI/CD continues to expand outward beyond the software development industry, and open sourcing is an excellent path to broadening adoption and providing transparency and accessibility.”

