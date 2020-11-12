SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designing products for optimal user experiences, minimum manufacturing effort, and potential regulatory compliance is a difficult balancing act, especially within a COVID-19 work-from-home environment and amidst trade and political uncertainties. To help engineers navigate these considerations and deliver optimal product designs, Fictiv today unveiled its first Masterclass: DFM for CNC machining .



“The key to bringing a new product to market quickly and affordably is understanding how design choices directly lead to effort in manufacturing,” said Dave Evans, CEO and Co-founder of Fictiv. “Without careful consideration, it’s easy to get locked in early to a design that is higher cost and takes longer to manufacture. We created this DfM Masterclass series to provide engineers with key, proven insights for minimizing challenges and maximizing opportunity.”

Developed using industry best practices and with extensive input from Fictiv manufacturing engineers and experienced mechanical product design experts, this three-part engineering Masterclass provides an updated take on and shares new insights into modern DfM strategies and techniques.

“The course is designed specifically with robotics, aerospace, and medical device product designers in mind because part complexity in those sectors can increase manufacturing effort exponentially,” continued Evans. “It’s critical that engineers within these industries acquire an understanding of how manufacturing effort scales with complexity and how to reduce effort as much as possible given the design requirements.”

Course participants will learn:

The “effort” model for understanding how five key design parameters impact cost, lead time, and risk;

Key design rules for least effort, including tolerance, part geometry, part size, materials, and look and feel;

Techniques for reducing effort while still fulfilling design requirements;

Reducing effort in complex designs specific to the aerospace, medical, and robotics industries;

When to transition from CNC machining to another manufacturing process;

Optimal materials for least effort CNC machining across plastics, soft metals, and hard metals.

In conjunction with the online Masterclass, Fictiv is also hosting a three-part webinar series that provides Masterclass students with additional opportunities to engage and discuss DfM issues with a panel of experts.

Upon completing the class, participants can test their mastery by completing a Knowledge Test to earn a Masterclass badge, which can be proudly displayed on their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

To register for the class or associated webinars, please visit: https://www.fictiv.com/masterclass/dfm-for-cnc-masterclass

About Fictiv

Fictiv offers manufacturing agility and speed through a portfolio of optimized manufacturing processes for hardware companies of all sizes. Its Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem combines an easy-to-use cloud platform; design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; and an intelligent orchestration engine that manages a network of highly vetted and monitored manufacturing partners that together deliver high-quality mechanical parts at unprecedented speeds. The ecosystem is supported by “boots-on-the-ground” experts to manage programs, inspect quality, and provide ​DfM ​guidance along the way. Over the last six years, Fictiv has manufactured more than 10M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and increase supply chain predictability. www.fictiv.com