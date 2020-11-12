IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, has been recognized for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic; its positive, high-trust culture; its executive involvement; and, its benefits and compensation offerings.



"At Mavenlink, we believe it's especially important to build a workplace environment that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, collaboration, and transparency, especially through times of crisis,” said Ray Grainger, CEO and co-founder, Mavenlink. "The pandemic has been challenging for so many industries. Fortunately, we have persevered in large part due to the strong culture we have built. We look forward to continuing to build a workplace culture that people are excited to join and be a part of."

Four recent accolades celebrate the organization's commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment. The awards received include: The Comparably Award for Best Compensation, Orange County Business Journal Best Places to Work recognition, a Great Place to Work Certification, and a Stevie International Business Award® for COVID Most Valuable Corporate Response, which exemplify Mavenlink as an employee-centric organization.

Mavenlink Award Winning Response to COVID

Mavenlink received a Stevie International Business Award for the Most Valuable Corporate Response for COVID. The award recognizes organizations that provided "exemplary responses by companies to the pandemic to ensure the well-being of their employees, customers, and communities."

The Mavenlink three-step prepare, response, recover plan to support employees received the high average scores from Stevie judges. One judge noted that Mavenlink, "clearly demonstrated that [it is] a caring employer and the employees have very strongly endorsed [the company's] efforts. Good lines of communication and dialogue is the key to corporate success and [Mavenlink has] been exemplary in this regard."

Mavenlink Company Culture Highlighted in "Best of" Award Wins

Mavenlink’s quick and efficient high-impact COVID response plan underscores the strong cultural foundation already present within the organization. Implementing rigid protocols during a challenging time requires buy-in, and awards for a "best of" workplace demonstrate the strong employee community that exists. Workplace awards Mavenlink recently received include:

Comparably Award for Q3 2020: Best Compensation. Comparably provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. The organization awarded Mavenlink this accolade based on anonymous employee sentiment ratings to questions about compensation satisfaction.

Great Place to Work Certification. This recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune signifies that Mavenlink has built a "high-trust, positive workplace culture for [its] employees." The certification process revealed that 95% of Mavenlink employees rate the company as a great place to work and comment positively on the people, the team, and the leadership.

Orange County Business Journal Best Places to Work. Each year, the Business Journal highlights local organizations that are great places to work and also benefit the economy and workforce. The Business Journal awarded Mavenlink based on employee surveys and an evaluation of workforce demographics. Mavenlink stood out for practices, such as its family-friendly benefits policies, regular CEO-led meetings, and employee recognition programs.



“Mavenlink is proud of the recognition it has received," continued Grainger. "Our employees are dedicated to our customers, as well as to one another, and the communities we serve.”

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the first solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

