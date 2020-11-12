Year Over Year Quarterly Revenues Increase 160%

Strengthened Balance Sheet with Current Cash of $27.1M

Since May 1, 2020, Company has Invested $72M to Grow Mining Operations



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), the largest publicly traded Bitcoin self-mining company in North America, today announced its operating results for the three months and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020, as published in its Form 10-Q filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recent Financial Highlights

Reported revenues of $835,184 and $1.7 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $321,716 and $908,175 during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, this represented an increase of $513,468 or 160% and an increase of $805,657 or 89% over the same period in 2019.





Operating loss was approximately $2.0 million and $4.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and operating loss of $807,859 and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.





Per share net loss was $(0.06) and $(0.28) per basic and diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $(0.12) and $(0.37) in the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019.





Cash used in operations was $1.4 million and $3.4 million during the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.





The Company had approximately $17.3 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020. Today, the Company has approximately $27.1 million of cash and cash equivalents.



Marathon’s Chief Financial Officer, Sim Salzman, commented, “We are pleased to announce sizeable year over year revenue growth of 160% and 89% respectively in the three and nine-month periods. During the quarter, the Company was able to enter into favorable purchase agreements with Bitmain that allowed for the material improvement in its current and future financial position. We look forward to continuing our aggressive growth trajectory, while taking advantage of recently executed long term agreements with fixed pricing regardless of increased bitcoin pricing.”

Recent Operational Highlights

Completed $6.9 Million upsized underwritten public offering of common stock





Purchased 700 next generation M31S+ ASIC Miners





Entered into a long-term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners





Engaged Gateway to lead expanded investor relations program





Entered into joint venture with Beowolf Energy for 105-Megawatt bitcoin mining data center





Named Simeon Salzman as Chief Financial Officer





Purchased an additional 10,000 next generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners





Materially strengthened balance sheet



Merrick Okamoto, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter represents the single most productive quarter in company history and since I took over the CEO role. While we reported record quarterly mining revenues, the majority of the fundamental improvements made to our business in the quarter are not represented in the current filing.

“With only 2,060 miners in operation in September when Bitcoin was trading at $10,000, the company generated $650,000 in Bitcoin revenue, our largest quarterly Bitcoin revenue in history. By the end of the 2nd quarter in 2021, we will have 23,560 miners deployed which equates to a greater than 1100% increase in mining capacity. At current Bitcoin prices, our deployment of new miners has the potential to produce more than an 11 fold increase in our monthly revenue as compared to our September 2020 revenue production.”

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,252,110 $ 692,963 Digital currencies 451,889 1,141 Deposit 13,269,670 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 627,552 800,024 Total current assets 31,601,221 1,494,128 Other assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and impairment charges of $7,507,970 and $6,157,786 for September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4,682,293 3,754,969 Right-of-use assets 224,954 297,287 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $189,804 and $136,422 for September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,020,196 1,073,578 Total other assets 5,927,443 5,125,834 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,528,664 $ 6,619,962 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,010,188 $ 1,238,197 Mining servers payable - 513,700 Current portion of lease liability 93,197 87,959 Warrant liability 31,500 12,849 Total current liabilities 1,134,885 1,852,705 Long-term liabilities Convertible notes payable - 999,106 Note payable 62,500 - Lease liability 44,361 120,479 Total long-term liabilities 106,861 1,119,585 Total liabilities 1,241,746 2,972,290 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 38,962,432 and 8,458,781 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3,897 846 Additional paid-in capital 147,554,790 109,705,051 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (450,719 ) (450,719 ) Accumulated deficit (110,821,050 ) (105,607,506 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,286,918 3,647,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 37,528,664 $ 6,619,962

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 835,184 $ 321,716 $ 1,713,832 $ 908,175 Total revenues 835,184 321,716 1,713,832 908,175 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue 1,636,046 478,811 3,529,770 1,486,039 Compensation and related taxes 614,604 409,609 1,908,741 1,224,900 Consulting fees 259,563 34,000 325,688 84,000 Professional fees 206,368 91,908 515,562 287,282 General and administrative 112,800 115,247 311,303 359,319 Total operating expenses 2,829,381 1,129,575 6,591,064 3,441,540 Operating loss (1,994,197 ) (807,859 ) (4,877,232 ) (2,533,365 ) Other income (expenses) Other income 7,983 300 114,391 181,195 Foreign exchange loss - - - (11,873 ) Loss on conversion of note - - (364,832 ) - Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies 11,206 (11,236 ) 15,466 13,208 Change in fair value of warrant liability (21,875 ) 68,551 (18,651 ) (7,753 ) Change in fair value of mining payable - - (66,547 ) - Interest income 2,466 8,428 4,845 30,802 Interest expense - (12,591 ) (20,984 ) (37,363 ) Total other (expenses) income (220 ) 53,452 (336,312 ) 168,216 Loss before income taxes $ (1,994,417 ) $ (754,407 ) $ (5,213,544 ) $ (2,365,149 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (1,994,417 ) $ (754,407 ) $ (5,213,544 ) $ (2,365,149 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: $ (0.06 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted: 31,520,736 6,372,061 18,868,967 6,353,643 Net loss $ (1,994,417 ) $ (754,407 ) $ (5,213,544 ) $ (2,365,149 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gain on foreign currency translation - - - - Comprehensive loss attributable to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. $ (1,994,417 ) $ (754,407 ) $ (5,213,544 ) $ (2,365,149 )

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total Stockholders' Equity Number Amount Number Amount Balance as of December 31, 2019 - $ - 8,458,781 $ 846 $ 109,705,051 $ (105,607,506 ) $ (450,719 ) $ 3,647,672 Stock based compensation - - 2,745,639 275 1,031,924 - - 1,032,199 Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs/At-the-market offering - - 17,712,635 1,771 28,791,211 - - 28,792,982 Common stock issued for purchase of mining servers - - 350,250 35 171,587 - - 171,622 Common stock issued for note conversion - - 2,023,739 202 1,578,872 - - 1,579,074 Issue common stock and warrant for cash - - 7,666,666 767 6,270,833 - - 6,271,600 Warrant exercised for cash - - 4,722 1 5,312 - - 5,313 Net loss - - - - - (5,213,544 ) - (5,213,544 ) Balance as of September 30, 2020 - $ - 38,962,432 $ 3,897 $ 147,554,790 $ (110,821,050 ) $ (450,719 ) $ 36,286,918 Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Stockholders' Equity Number Amount Number Amount Balance as of June 30, 2020 - $ - 24,526,302 $ 2,453 $ 118,933,134 $ (108,826,633 ) $ (450,719 ) $ 9,658,235 Stock based compensation - - - - 360,211 - - 360,211 Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs/At-the-market offering - - 6,764,742 676 21,985,300 - - 21,985,976 Issue common stock and warrant for cash - - 7,666,666 767 6,270,833 - - 6,271,600 Warrant exercised for cash - - 4,722 1 5,312 - - 5,313 Net loss - - - - - (1,994,417 ) - (1,994,417 ) Balance as of September 30, 2020 - $ - 38,962,432 $ 3,897 $ 147,554,790 $ (110,821,050 ) $ (450,719 ) $ 36,286,918

MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)