PHILADELPHIA and MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) (Hill), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it has been selected to provide owner’s representative/project management (OR/PM) services to HRL Laboratories (HRL) overseeing the design and construction of backup power at HRL’s Malibu headquarters as the owner’s representative.



High-tech research and development company HRL’s Malibu campus is comprised of multiple buildings housing office space, laboratories, and industrial facilities, which need to be protected against power bumps and outages. “It is important for any business to maintain operations during power outages,” says Hill Senior Vice President and Deputy Regional Manager John Skoury, P.E. “Especially in California, where earthquakes and wildfires can unexpectedly disrupt power, having an alternative power source is essential. HRL’s new project will not only help guard against lost time and money, but also minimize safety hazards in laboratories during a power failure. Our team looks forward to providing OR/PM services to deliver the project successfully.”

Hill will provide a variety of OR/PM services during the project lifecycle. During design, Hill will work closely with the design team to meet HRL’s requirements and acquire required permitting from the City of Malibu.

During construction, Hill’s responsibilities will include creating a risk-management process and project controls, reviewing and advising on all project plans and documents, managing project budgets and schedules, and troubleshooting unexpected problems. Hill will also serve as the main liaison between HRL and contractors. Especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill will help to ensure the safety of all workers. The project is expected to conclude in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to support HRL Laboratories on this project,” says Hill Chief Executive Office Raouf Ghali. “We understand the important research being carried out by the company and hope that our own contribution allows HRL’s work to proceed without interruption. We also look forward to supporting any future project needs HRL may have.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

