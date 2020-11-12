MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, MiMedx Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020, beginning at 9:30 am, Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website or through the conference site by using the link below.

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord44/mdxg/2454624

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 45 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the presentation.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

