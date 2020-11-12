ISG Provider Lens™ report finds beefed-up Internet capacity and enterprise adoption of managed mobility, collaboration and other capabilities easing transition to remote working



SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faced with the need for millions of employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian enterprises accelerated their adoption of digital workplace technologies while the nation’s carriers quickly increased network capacity, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for Brazil found that, as in other countries, COVID-19 heightened the importance of digital workplace technologies in Brazil as enterprises facilitated transitions to home and remote work. This immediately increased demand for large-scale managed workplace services to take the place of in-person technical support. Brazilian enterprises benefited from global service providers that addressed the challenges of the pandemic in Asia and Europe first, according to ISG.

In addition, a joint effort by Brazilian carriers prevented major Internet service disruptions in 2020 despite significantly higher traffic on both mobile and landline networks. Changes triggered by the crisis included migration of traffic from mobile to landline and a shift from prepaid to postpaid accounts for a majority of the country’s 225 million mobile devices.

“Employees in Brazil were able to work from home quickly and effectively, thanks to rapid responses by carriers, workplace consultants and other providers,” said Pedro Luís Bicudo Maschio, an ISG distinguished analyst and author of the report. “Remote work actually made employees more productive in some cases, though that effect may not survive once workers have more options for their time. But it is likely many will continue to work at home even after a vaccine is available.”

Enterprise and team collaboration solutions have also taken on greater importance with the move to working from home. New solutions becoming available in Brazil fill gaps in the Microsoft and Google platforms that dominate the market, the report says. There are solutions available that integrate well with the dominant players and with open source, as well as options for industry niches that require specific security and privacy measures.

Managed mobility services have helped companies make sure remote employees have the devices, applications and data they need. However, cybersecurity is a growing concern as cybercriminals explore the vulnerabilities of newly enterprise-connected mobile devices to gain access to corporate networks. Leading providers of mobility and endpoint management are improving their platforms and services to deal with this issue, ISG says.

The pandemic dramatically increased the use of online conferences and events, and while enterprises realized the value of video streaming as a sales and marketing tool, they also discovered the need for robust platforms to meet their needs, the report says. Meanwhile, the sudden need for virtual collaboration and communication revealed that one size may not fit all. This heightened interest in vertical-specific solutions for applications such as classes, medical appointments and financial presentations.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report evaluates the capabilities of 50 providers across seven quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Workplace Services – Large Accounts, Managed Workplace Services – Midmarket, Managed Mobility Services, Enterprise Collaboration Solutions, Unified Endpoint Management, and Meeting and Conferencing Solutions.

The report names IBM a leader in five quadrants and Stefanini a leader in four quadrants. It names Microsoft and Unisys each as leaders in three quadrants and Google and Sonda as leaders in two quadrants. The report names Atos, Capgemini, Cisco, Citrix, DXC Technology, HCL, ilegra, LogMeIn, SantoDigital, TIVIT, VMware, Wipro and Zoom as leaders in one quadrant.

Wipro was named as a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Blackberry and RocketChat each were named as Rising Stars in one quadrant.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

