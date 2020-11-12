CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, an Accounts Payable (AP) and payments automation solution provider, has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group in its 2020 BIG Award for Business. The program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.



MineralTree was named a winner in the Small Business category for its accomplishments in helping middle market businesses overcome the limitations of the global pandemic by digitizing their finance functions. The company’s secure, cloud-based AP Automation platform optimizes the end-to-end AP process from invoice receipt through payment and delivers substantial user benefits including up to 75% reduction in AP-related operational costs, greater visibility and control of costs and cash flow, reduced risk and fraud, improved working capital optimization, and the transformation of the finance function from cost to profit center.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group among such a well deserving group of companies,” said Micah Remley, CEO of MineralTree. “2020 has been year of challenges and adjustments for all types of organizations. We’re pleased to be able to help our customers overcome some of the many obstacles put in their way and keep their businesses moving forward.”

“We are very proud to reward MineralTree for their outstanding 2020 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides modern, secure, easy-to-use, end-to-end Accounts Payable (AP) Automation solutions that reduce costs by more than 75%, increase visibility and control, and mitigate fraud and risk, while improving cash flow . More than 3,000 mid-market and mid-enterprise companies, as well as more than 30 financial institutions rely on MineralTree to digitize and optimize the entire AP Automation and Payments process, preserving control over the complete invoice-to-payment workflow, improving vendor relationships, maximizing ROI, and transforming the finance function from a cost center to a profit center. For more information, visit https://www.mineraltree.com .

Media Inquiries Tim Walsh 617.512.1641