Pune, India, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US autotransfusion services market size is set to gain impetus from the increasing number of surgical procedures occurring in the country. It is, in turn, expected to surge the need for blood transfusion. The study further mentions that the US Autotransfusion Services Market size was USD 838.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,072.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market for autotransfusion services in the U.S. possesses a large number of small and domestic companies. Most of them are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions in the market.

Key Players Aim to Adopt Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions

Some of the others are trying to bag new awards to gain a competitive edge. Below are two industry developments:

January 2020 : SpecialtyCare, a provider of allied health and outsourced operating room services based in the U.S. successfully acquired Arizona Perfusion Supply Company, LLC (APS) and Phoenix Perfusion Services, LLC (PPS) to become the largest provider of patient-centered perfusion services to health systems, surgery centers, and hospitals.

: SpecialtyCare, a provider of allied health and outsourced operating room services based in the U.S. successfully acquired Arizona Perfusion Supply Company, LLC (APS) and Phoenix Perfusion Services, LLC (PPS) to become the largest provider of patient-centered perfusion services to health systems, surgery centers, and hospitals. September 2016: The Pediatric ECMO Program at New York-Presbyterian/Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and the Center for Acute Respiratory Failure and Cardiac ECMO Program at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University were presented the Platinum Level Center of Excellence award.





COVID-19 to Hamper Growth Backed by Cancellation of Various Procedures

The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation states that in the U.S., there was an estimated decline of 40% in ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) procedures during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic is the major contributor to this loss because of the cancellation of surgeries, as well as low demand for autotransfusion services. Also, the rising number of strict laws implemented by the government of various countries is compelling people to remain at their homes to prevent transmission. Our high-quality reports would help you find the way towards success.





Increasing Beneficial Properties to Accelerate Demand

Autotransfusion services have numerous benefits. They are capable of removing pre-transfusion inspections related to allogeneic blood. At the same time, they can improve activities of coagulation factors, provide better oxygen transfer, and reduce the risk of infections.

As per the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), every year, approximately 450,000 hip replacement and 790,000 knee replacement procedures are performed in the U.S. It is set to propel the US Autotransfusion Services Market growth in the coming years.

However, autotransfusion services can have multiple side effects ranging from cold sweat and dizziness to vomiting and severe drop in blood pressure. This factor may obstruct the demand for autotransfusion services.





Orthopedic Segment to Exhibit High CAGR Fueled by Presence of Multiple Companies

Based on indication, the orthopedic segment earned 15.8% in terms of the US Autotransfusion Services Market share in 2019. It is anticipated to exhibit a comparatively higher CAGR in the near future on account of the presence of several companies offering autotransfusion services in the country.





A list of all the renowned autotransfusion services providers operating in the U.S. market:

Comprehensive Care Services (Michigan, U.S.)

SpecialtyCare (Tennessee, U.S.)

Keystone Perfusion (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Atlanta Surgical Services Inc. (Atlanta, U.S.)

Vivacity Perfusion (Tennessee, U.S.)

Carolina Autotransfusion, Inc. (South Carolina, U.S.)

CENTRAL VALLEY PERFUSION, INC. (California, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Surgeries Performed in the U.S., by Key Indication, 2019 Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Pricing Analysis, By Key Market Players Impact of COVID-19 on United States Autotransfusion Services Market

US Autotransfusion Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiovascular Orthopaedic Neurology Gynaecology Urology Trauma Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments U.S. Market Share Analysis (2019) Company Profiles (Overview, Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability)) Comprehensive Care Services SpecialtyCare Keystone Perfusion Atlanta Surgical Services Inc. Vivacity Perfusion Carolina Autotransfusion, Inc. CENTRAL VALLEY PERFUSION, INC.

Strategic Recommendations





TOC Continued….!





