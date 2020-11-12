MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, this morning reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Business Highlights
Financial highlights of the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
“While third quarter revenues were weaker than expected as the impact of the seasonal slowdown was compounded by various COVID-related issues affecting our customers, I am pleased to report that business activity has picked up since the end of September and that future prospects for the Company remain strong”, said Michael Warren, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In fact, Earth Alive’s fourth quarter results are expected to show a marked improvement compared to the third quarter, with revenues between $700,000 and $800,000 and gross margin as a percentage of revenues remaining consistent with recent levels”.
Earth Alive Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.earthalivect.com.
About Earth Alive Clean Technologies
Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.
Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.
|For more information contact:
|9641 rue Clement
|Mr. Michael Warren
|Lasalle, Québec Canada
|Email: mwarren@earthalivect.com
|H8R 4B4
|Tel: +1 (514) 941-7350
|Tel.: +1 (438) 333-1680
|www.earthalivect.com
