PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The state of the restaurant industry is ever-evolving, but nothing could have prepared restaurant owners and operators for 2020. Upserve’s annual report assesses sales and menu trends from over 10,000 US restaurants to find out what menu items sold best in 2020 for online ordering, in-house dining, and at James Beard Award-winning restaurants.
This report also includes data from 10 restaurants who managed to beat the odds and were able to grow their year-over-year sales by up to 188%!
“In uncertain times it's critical to have as much information at our disposal as possible,” said Thomas Keller Group CEO Joe Essa. “The data in this report will hopefully help restaurateurs and operators make decisions in the coming month, and lend them new strategies and tactics to consider for their businesses.”
2020 Restaurant Industry Menu Trends
Download the full report to see the top 10 most-ordered items, find out how menu trends varied by restaurant type, and more.
2020 Sales Trends in the Restaurant Industry
Download Upserve’s 2020 State of the Restaurant Industry Report to see the whole story.
About Upserve
Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs become wildly successful, providing everything you need to manage a restaurant in a single hub. Upserve offers the market-leading cloud restaurant POS, actionable insights, transparent processing, online ordering, automated inventory, workforce tools, and mobile restaurant management. Over 10,000 restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $11 billion in annual sales and serve over 36 million meals per month.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2773a5e-3150-4151-93f6-a777fc7531ad
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f799aa3a-95d4-4d08-906f-460dda0713cf
Amber van Moessner 1 (855) 66G ETUP
Upserve
Providence, Rhode Island, UNITED STATES
Amber van Moessner 1 (855) 66G ETUP
Upserve Online Ordering Menu Trends Data
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Upserve Restaurant National Sales Data
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Upserve_Lockup_#212322_RGB.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: