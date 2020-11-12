WOODSTOCK, Ga., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team-IIS, a leader in innovative email archiving data management and export services, announces a partnership with Modus, a leading provider of eDiscovery and Information Governance Services. Under the agreement, Team-IIS will provide technical expertise and support to Modus' eDiscovery and Information Governance services. The partnership will also allow Team-IIS to become a reseller of Modus' premium suite of eDiscovery and Information Governance Solutions.



"We are thrilled about our partnership with Modus to provide its eDiscovery support services, and this partnership is a testimony to the progress that Team-IIS has made," said Dennis Smith, Founder & CEO of Team-IIS. "We will be able to provide a synergy of our core competencies that includes a mastery of numerous enterprise email archiving and eDiscovery applications as well as our industry-leading standards with data management. We look forward to utilizing our eDiscovery strengths and exceeding expectations of Modus and our customers. We are quite aware that Modus has an exceptionally high bar to its eDiscovery and Information Governance Solutions as Modus is an industry leader in these fields. We are honored to be part of Modus' overall technical solution."

“The long-term success for any integrated solution depends on the ability to proactively address the proper balance between human judgement, scalable processes, and technology capabilities. We are investing in front of our customers to provide the best support to make sure the promise of what we sell our customers is matched by what we deliver to our customers. Partnering with IIS allows Modus to deliver on this promise. We look forward and are excited about our long-term relationship with IIS,” says Steven Horan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Modus.

About Team-IIS

Based in the greater metro region of Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Team-IIS is a privately held company that safeguards and manages corporate data, which is the most valuable business asset in the New Economy. Team-IIS has a competitive edge in archiving platforms, eDiscovery solutions, PST extraction, and data migrations. Team-IIS' reputation has allowed the Company to partner with Modus, and other premier companies in the tech sector.

About Modus

Modus is an information governance and eDiscovery company that helps organizations assess, strategize and leverage critical business intelligence obtained from people, processes, and data to optimize legal and enterprise-wide business results.

Source: https://www.discovermodus.com

