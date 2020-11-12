CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narrative Science, the global leader in data storytelling, launched the next phase of its Lexio product (narrativescience.com/lexio) during its Humanalytics event, a virtual conference dedicated to the art and science of communicating insight from data. Lexio is a first-of-its-kind augmented data storytelling product that is specifically designed to bring data insights to businesspeople.



“Lexio is specifically built for employees that are either not using or not satisfied with their BI dashboards today, by making it easy to understand and use data in a way that has never been done before,” said Narrative Science CEO and co-founder Stuart Frankel. “Unlike today’s typical BI tools, Lexio anticipates what employees need to know so they can make faster and better data-driven decisions. Data without context is useless, and Lexio brings that context and understanding to every single employee in plain language and in a consumer-like experience.”

“By 2025, data stories will be the most widespread way of consuming analytics, and 75% of stories will be automatically generated using augmented analytics techniques,” according to research firm Gartner’s Top Trends in Data and Analytics, 20201. “As a result of the shift to more dynamic, in-context data stories for insight monitoring and analysis, after more than 20 years of rising use of visual exploration-based dashboards and reports as the primary way users monitor and explore data, the percentage of time users spend in predefined dashboards will decline.”

Lexio meets the needs of two groups of employees:

Businesspeople who need data insights to succeed, but don’t have the time or skills to be analysts

Analytics leaders who are tasked with enabling all of their employees to be data-driven

Lexio started by connecting to Salesforce Sales Cloud, but has now expanded to write automated data stories about any business data. Lexio ingests and analyzes data from any source, such as SaaS applications and data repositories including popular data warehouses like Snowflake and AWS Redshift, and turns it into understandable and easily consumable plain-language stories. Narrative Science unveiled Lexio’s new consumer-friendly experience, including both a social-media-like newsfeed and an augmented data discovery user flow.

Lexio’s newsfeed surfaces the most relevant and insightful data to users through the familiar experience of a dynamic newsfeed. From the newsfeed, users can choose to read longer-form interactive data stories that now include an augmented data discovery experience. Today’s analytic tools, including dashboards and search-based BI tools, require business users to know what question to ask. Lexio has eliminated that need, providing anticipated follow-up questions and related answers within its data stories.

Narrative Science leveraged over ten years of natural language technology innovation and 70+ issued and pending patents to create Lexio’s groundbreaking user experience, enabling businesspeople to understand and use data faster and easier than ever before.

About Narrative Science:

Narrative Science is a leader in developing data storytelling technologies with a vision to put data and analytics in the hands of everyone by combining analytics and natural language technologies with innovative and consumer-like user experiences. The company’s newest product, Lexio, already used by 100+ companies, is the world’s first data storytelling product that is specifically designed for business people rather than for analysts.

Lexio enables employees with any level of analytical skill to understand and use data insights faster and easier than ever before. Lexio helps organizations empower their entire workforce to make data-driven decisions every day, resulting in increased efficiencies and better outcomes across their company.

For more information, visit narrativescience.com or narrativescience.com/lexio.

