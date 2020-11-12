VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a commercial royalty-bearing license (the “License”) with GentleDry Technologies (“GentleDry”).



GentleDry is an Oregon-based drying solutions company that will focus on servicing legalized cannabis cultivators across the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology provides an attractive value proposition for the drying of cannabis and hemp biomass, including faster drying, increased precision and lower costs.

Concurrently with the signing of the License, GentleDry purchased a 10kW REV™ machine from AvoLov, LLC (“AvoLov”). AvoLov and GentleDry are affiliated through common ownership.

AvoLov, a licensed partner of EnWave, is now leveraging REV™ manufacturing capacity at one of EnWave’s international licensed partners to co-manufacture its shelf-stable avocado-based snacks and ingredients.

For EnWave, a supplier of equipment that embodies years of research and development, patented innovation, know-how and, particularly, a recent process patent specifically for the drying and decontamination of cannabis, the U.S. market presents a significant opportunity. EnWave plans to license its technology to companies that operate within legalized frameworks at State, Municipal and other non-federal regulatory levels.

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved recreational use of cannabis in the recent U.S. Federal election. Mississippi and South Dakota also voted recently to adopt medical cannabis. The addition of these five States brings the total to thirty-four States that have legalized medicinal and/or recreational cannabis.

About HHC Holdings LLC d.b.a. GentleDry Technologies

GentleDry Technologies provides mobile drying services to cannabis cultivators on the West Coast of the United States of America.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .



EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net



Dan Henriques, CPA, CA, CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212

E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net



Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.