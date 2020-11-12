LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Steven O’Day, Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, and Patrick Jordan, COO of AgenTus Therapeutics, will participate in panel discussions at the Virtual SITC 2020 Immuno-Oncology Event hosted by B. Riley.



Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Panel #2: Next-Gen Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPI) and Co-Stimulatory Agonists Finally Ready for Prime Time

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Conference ID: 311564

Agenus Inc.

Steven O’Day, MD – Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute

Jennifer Buell, PhD – President & COO

Dhan Chand, PhD – Scientific Director Head of Drug Discovery

Compass Therapeutics

Thomas J. Schuetz, MD, PhD – Co-Founder & CEO

F-Star Therapeutics

Eliot Forster, PhD – President & CEO

Louis Kayitalire, MD – CMO

TRIGR Therapeutics

Miranda Toledano – COO & CFO

Panel #3: Cell Therapy 2.0: Transforming Immune Cells to Mainstream Cancer Treatments

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

Conference ID: 650564

Agenus Inc. and AgenTus Therapeutics

Jennifer Buell, PhD – President & COO (Agenus)

Patrick Jordan – COO (AgenTus)

Adicet Bio

Chen Schor – President & CEO

Stewart Abbott, PhD – COO & CSO

Mustang Bio

Manny Litchman, MD – President & CEO

Knut Niss, PhD – CTO

Carisma Therapeutics

Steven Kelly – President & CEO

Glycostem

Troels Jordansen – CEO

Jan Spanholtz, PhD – CSO

Replays will be available after the discussions by dialing 800-332-6854 or 973-528-0005 and entering the corresponding conference ID. They will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations

About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.

AgenTus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough unmodified and modified allogeneic iNKT cells with engineered receptors, such as T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge the human immune system cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.