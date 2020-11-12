NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purewrist , an innovative fintech platform and provider of end-to-end contactless transaction solutions as a prepaid card program manager and wearable technology developer, today announced that it has appointed financial services executive Paul Wojcik, CFA, CAIA, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Effective immediately, Wojcik will join the Purewrist team where he will help guide the Company’s financial and business strategy. He will be based outside of Baltimore, Maryland.



Wojcik brings with him over 25 years of experience in trading, fund management, risk management and capital markets. Prior to joining Purewrist, he spent over 20 years at T. Rowe Price Associates, a global asset manager with over $1.3 trillion in assets under management, where he played a key role in supporting the firm’s global expansion. During his time there, Wojcik served as the firm’s Chief Risk Officer, overseeing all aspects of risk management. He was previously a portfolio manager and also held leadership roles in trading and technology.

In addition to his tenure with T. Rowe Price Associates, Wojcik has a unique technical background. He graduated from Vanderbilt University majoring in Mathematics, Computer Science, and Electrical Engineering and earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. At MIT, he worked in the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research where he worked on experiments that flew aboard the space shuttle Columbia. Wojcik later earned an MBA degree from MIT Sloan. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analysts (CAIA) designations.

“The Purewrist team is really special in its dedication to growth and the community, which is one of the key reasons why I’m joining this team, along with the excellent product capability. Customers and investors today want to get behind companies that stand for and support causes that are near and dear to them. Purewrist has integrated this sense of charity, community support and giving back into its core as an affordable and accessible contactless payment technology provider,” said Paul Wojcik, CFO of Purewrist. “I am thrilled to join this team and look forward to supporting its continued business expansion around the globe.”

“We are honored to have Paul join the Purewrist team as our CFO. With his expertise and outstanding reputation in the financial services industry, we will be poised for significant growth and expansion. Paul’s technical expertise combined with his illustrious career in investment management is exactly what we need to support the growth phase of our company,” said Suresh Palliparambil, CEO of Purewrist.

