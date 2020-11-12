Highlights



Q3 2020 revenue was up 21.5% over Q3 2019, hitting the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history

Q3 2020 revenue was up 31.0% over Q2 2020, marking a significant recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown

Gross margin for Q3 2020 was 42.3% up from 37.9% in Q3 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rideshare Rental, Inc. ("RSR" or the “Company") ( Other OTC :YAYO ), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We are very pleased with our performance in Q3 2020," commented Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. "Although the COVID-19 shutdowns caused our quarterly revenue to decrease in the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, we saw a positive upward movement in revenue by the end of the second quarter. Q3 was up 21% year over year and was up 31% over Q2 2020, hitting the highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history. Gross margins grew to 42% up from 38% from Q3 2019, making the Company’s core rental operations profitable before taking into account corporate overhead and one-time costs.”

"This significant increase in revenue is a result of our immediate pivot in marketing to the delivery gig industry, a sector which continued activity throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. With Proposition 22 passing that established workers as independent contractors, superseding a California law that aimed to make gig workers, including ride-hailing and food delivery drivers, employees with full benefits, will create more demand as drivers make more money. This is important because the majority of our fleet are in California. We anticipate seeing continued growth in revenue as we add more cars, demand is strong not only in California but also in all cities we service. We are running at a 95% utilization rate on available cars to rent in all areas," CEO Ramy El-Batrawi added.

Rideshare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets.

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About Rideshare Rental, Inc.

Rideshare Rental, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare drivers in need of a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. Rideshare Rental, Inc. uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. Rideshare Rental, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy.

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 84,732 $ 1,256,429 Accounts receivable 53,338 59,331 Prepaid expenses 431,973 782,900 Total current assets 570,043 2,098,660 Equipment, net 2,280 3,395 Rental vehicles, net 7,140,289 4,737,047 Deposit on vehicles - 164,080 Other assets 200,000 200,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,912,612 $ 7,203,182 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (including $692,386 and $394,183 to related party) $ 1,453,305 $ 545,254 Accrued expenses (including $0 and $171,665 to related party) 432,815 405,977 Notes payables, current (net of discount of $4,570 and $32,289) 497,872 287,378 Advance from related party 50,000 - Finance lease obligations, current 1,689,534 1,416,446 Total current liabilities 4,123,526 2,655,055 Note payable, net of current portion 149,900 - Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 1,978,238 984,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,251,664 3,639,174 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 90,000,000 shares authorized; 31,981,374 and 29,427,803 shares issued and outstanding 32 29 Additional paid-in capital 29,708,377 28,735,894 Accumulated deficit (28,047,461 ) (25,171,915 ) Total stockholders’ deficit 1,660,948 3,564,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 7,912,612 $ 7,203,182

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 2,070,821 $ 1,718,439 $ 5,399,018 $ 5,193,957 Cost of revenue 1,194,957 1,067,373 3,891,307 3,111,614 Gross profit 875,864 651,066 1,507,711 2,082,343 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 113,904 80,039 324,546 182,645 General and administrative expenses 1,088,152 761,151 3,845,768 2,221,962 Loss on the settlement of debt - - - 252,900 Total operating expenses 1,202,056 841,190 4,170,314 2,657,507 Loss from operations (326,192 ) (190,124 ) (2,662,603 ) (575,164 ) Other income (expense): Interest and financing costs (65,292 ) (180,531 ) (212,943 ) (792,406 ) Total other income (expense) (65,292 ) (180,531 ) (212,943 ) (792,406 ) Net loss $ (391,484 ) $ (370,655 ) $ (2,875,546 ) $ (1,367,570 ) Weighted average shares outstanding : Basic 31,981,374 26,802,803 30,828,676 26,774,636 Diluted 31,981,374 26,802,803 30,828,676 26,774,636 Loss per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 )

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)

Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity (Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2019 29,427,803 $ 29 $ 28,735,894 $ (25,171,915 ) $ 3,564,008 Stock option expense 457,242 457,242 Net loss (1,761,220 ) (1,761,220 ) Balance, March 31, 2020 29,427,803 29 29,193,136 (26,933,135 ) 2,260,030 Issuance of common stock for cash 2,553,571 3 274,997 275,000 Net loss (722,842 ) (722,842 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 31,981,374 32 29,468,133 (27,655,977 ) 1,812,188 Stock option expense 240,244 240,244 Net loss (391,484 ) (391,484 ) Balance, September 30, 2020 31,981,374 $ 32 $ 29,708,377 $ (28,047,461 ) $ 1,660,948 Balance, December 31, 2018 26,718,676 $ 27 $ 19,193,151 $ (21,241,694 ) $ (2,048,516 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 80,000 640,000 640,000 Net loss (579,463 ) (579,463 ) Balance, March 31, 2019 26,798,676 27 19,833,151 (21,821,157 ) (1,987,979 ) Issuance of common stock for settlement of debt 4,300 34,400 34,400 Net loss (417,452 ) (417,452 ) Balance, June 30, 2019 26,802,976 27 19,867,551 (22,238,609 ) (2,371,031 ) Correction to outstanding shares (173 ) Net loss (370,655 ) (370,655 ) Balance, September 30, 2019 26,802,803 $ 27 $ 19,867,551 $ (22,609,264 ) $ (2,741,686 )

RIDESHARE RENTAL, INC. (FORMERLY YAYYO, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)