UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services has selected Applied Marketing Automation, the industry’s first natively integrated marketing automation application. Integrated into Applied Epic®, Applied Marketing Automation enables Fusco & Orsini to elevate their role as a trusted advisor and thought leader with world-class industry content and targeted marketing campaigns.

“Our agency has leveraged marketing automation tools to help our sales and marketing workflows, but struggled with the lack of integration across our systems that has resulted in inefficient operations and limited visibility into activities across lines of business,” said Michael Fusco, president, Fusco & Orsini Insurance Services. “Applied Marketing Automation enables us to trigger campaigns and deliver targeted content directly from our management system, resulting in actionable leads and profitable growth.”

Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied Marketing Automation extends the value of the management system, eliminating the time and expense of managing separate, disparate marketing automation and content management systems. Agencies and brokerages can immediately launch marketing communications from the management system, ranging from one off communications to robust marketing campaigns that nurture customers and prospects. The application provides access to a world-class insurance specific content library with an editorial team dedicated to keeping assets up-to-date and tracks any marketing-related activities produced by campaigns in the management system.

“Many insurance agencies today are challenged by using multiple systems to create marketing campaigns, risking E&O as information is transferred from one system to the next or missing segments all together because the lack of visibility between systems,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied Marketing Automation will integrate with the agency’s management system, eliminating the need for multiple applications and using customer and prospect data to tailor campaigns with specific messages and educational content to ultimately engage prospects and drive renewals.”

