Ranked #1 Overall Best CEO, CFO and IRO for Second Consecutive Year



Ranked #1 Overall Across All Eight Categories Among 28 Companies in Leisure Sector

Company was One of Only 24 Companies Across 44 Sectors in the U.S.

to Rank #1 Overall in at Least Four Categories

Recognized as Top Leisure Company in Crisis Management Amid COVID-19 Global Pandemic

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (Norwegian) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announces its clean sweep of first place overall rankings in the Leisure sector in the 2021 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team annual survey. The Company ranked #1 overall across all eight categories including a new category, Crisis Management Amid COVID-19, which ranked the effectiveness for communication of a company’s strategy and risk management during the global pandemic.

The All-America Executive Team survey took place amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, capturing critical feedback of corporate performance during exceptional socioeconomic and market stress. The result was one of the survey’s most significant voter turnouts, with over 3,000 money managers and buy-side analysts, and almost 500 sell-side researchers providing their candid feedback. Voters chose their favorite CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations professionals, and Investor Relations programs among 1,521 nominated companies across 44 business sectors in the United States. Voters were also asked to identify excellence in several core criteria including Financial Disclosure, Services & Communication, Crisis Management amid COVID-19, Financially Material ESG Disclosures and Best Analyst Day.

"Our clean sweep of first place overall Leisure sector rankings in the prestigious Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team survey is a tremendous accomplishment, especially against the backdrop of the unprecedented challenges caused by the global pandemic," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our company is operating in one of the hardest hit industries by COVID-19, so this honor speaks volumes to our best-in-class Investor Relations program and our ability to adapt and effectively communicate and respond to the demands of multiple stakeholders. We are committed to providing as much transparency as possible to help our stakeholders navigate this ever-evolving, fluid environment and we greatly appreciate their significant support and valuable feedback during this challenging time.”

“Institutional Investor is thrilled to congratulate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, one of the recognized Movers and Shakers this year, on ranking at the very top of the 2021 All-America Executive Team rankings with its clean sweep in the Leisure sector based on the latest feedback from the investment community,” said Ursula Kizy, Director of Investor Relations Americas at Institutional Investor. “This year’s All-America Executive Team results present market sentiment from a most unique time in the corporate world. Companies must mitigate the multiple and hard-hitting impacts of the pandemic to their business while being mindful of the necessity for minute-by-minute financial and strategic transparency to their shareholders. Adding to the list of challenges is that corporates must allay anxiety and build investor confidence in a completely virtual environment. Executives and IROs certainly have their work cut out for them this year, and Institutional Investor is particularly proud of the accomplishments of the 2021 All-America Executive Team winners.”

Norwegian’s executive leadership and Investor Relations program were ranked as follows in the Leisure sector:

#1 Overall Best CEO, Frank Del Rio

#1 Overall Best CFO, Mark Kempa

#1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer, Andrea DeMarco

#1 Overall Best Investor Relations Team

#1 Overall Best Investor Relations Program

#1 Overall Best Investor Day

#1 Overall Best Financially Material ESG Disclosures

#1 Overall Best Communication of Strategy and Risk Management Amid COVID-19

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

A bout Institutional Investor

For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings; Institutional Investor Research provides independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings and aims to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, All-Asia, the US and Latin America.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Andrea DeMarco

(305) 468-2339

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com

Jessica John

(786) 913-2902