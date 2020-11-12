MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to announce that on October 27, 2020, it received a blanket purchase order from Martinrea International Inc. (“Martinrea”) (TSX: MRE) to supply graphene for fuel and brake lines for passenger vehicles produced by North American automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEM”). These graphene-enhanced products were tested and approved by OEMs and demonstrate significant lifetime improvements in comparison with existing solutions in the market. These parts will be supplied to OEMs by Martinrea within already-awarded multi-year fuel and brake line supply programs.



Soroush Nazarpour, President & CEO of NanoXplore, commented:

“After a long development process, I am very pleased that our graphene will be introduced to passenger vehicle programs in early 2021. This is an important achievement for NanoXplore and its business, as entering into such applications and supplying world-class OEMs demand a high standard of quality. The transportation market is actively looking for sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective solutions and I am happy that our graphene addresses these needs.”

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States and Europe.

