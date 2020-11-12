Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is pleased to announce the internal promotion of both Fabiola Arrivillaga and Carin Talero in preparation for the upcoming public launch of Health Karma on November 16th. Fabiola Arrivillaga has been promoted to VP of User Experience and Carin Talero has been promoted to VP of Product Management. In these new roles, Fabiola will continue to develop Health Karma’s entire user experience and grow the UX team while Carin will project plan, monitor and report progress of time, resources, quality, and cost through key performance metrics definition and effective use of various tools and platforms.



Since joining the MediXall team in March 2020, Fabiola has been integral in developing and implementing a companywide user experience (UX) strategy to ensure high quality UX experiences at Health Karma. As VP of User Experience, she has built the foundation of the Company’s UX department, growing the team from 1 to 5 members in 6 months.

In addition to leading the UX team, she built Health Karma’s Design System from scratch containing all the components, layouts and templates, aligning branding and guidelines to be used by all engineering teams, contributing to efficiently avoid rework and reduce development time while creating a cohesive and consistent experience across all products of the company.

As a Certified User Experience Designer and Product Manager, Fabiola brings over 20 years of experience in product management, project management and user experience management. Previously, Fabiola served as UX manager at Smartmatic, the world leader in electronic voting, where she managed the design of the company’s 3 most critical solutions: Election Management System, Voter Management System (registration and authentication) and Results Publishing, used by more than 10 national governments worldwide. Prior to that, she held the position of Solutions Manager for the Company, where she led project teams of 25 (compliance, QA, engineering) in developing custom technology solutions upon contract close. Concurrently, she managed up to 3 projects at a time in an Agile/Scrum environment, ensuring on-target completion of all deliverables on integrated software and hardware solution development with schedules of up to 12 months.

Carin Talero joined MediXall in the second quarter of 2020 as a Product Manager for Health Karma. As the VP of Product Management, Carin is accountable for the definition of the scope, work and product release plans, resource allocation, timelines, progress metrics and acceptance criteria for each milestone and overseeing the development of Health Karma following corporate standards and policies, PMI project management methodology and agile product development methodology SCRUM. As an experienced PMP Project Manager, SCPO Product Owner and Business Developer with more than 14 years of experience ensuring the successful delivery of large-scale mission critical technology projects around the world for the public sector, Carin is an expert in creating value adding solutions for customers, effectively communicating with all project stakeholders, and in managing extremely tight schedules and budgets in challenging environments.

Prior to joining Health Karma, Carin served as Technical Business Developer & Project Manager at Smartmatic where she led and managed the delivery of nationwide turn-key e-Voting and Biometric enrollment projects in Chile (Latin America), Curacao (Caribbean Islands) and Zambia (Africa). During this time, Carin was able to meet all project benchmarks through introduction of enhanced implementation and cost savings strategies and upselling, increasing the planned contribution margin by over 10%, while surpassing the main goal of increasing the election turnout by over 20% and achieving customer satisfaction rating of over 4.5/5 consistently in all projects managed.

Carin also led the efforts of developing new business in the Americas region, where she was responsible for performing business cases analysis, gathering requirements, defining technical features creating technical proposals and presentations, managing the product backlog for successful prototypes demonstrations that led to the contract award, and quoting the HW/SW for each new initiative. In this role, Carin achieved the award of 7 projects in South America and US during this period, generating revenue of more than 200 million, which includes the most recent elections in Los Angeles, among others.

“We have built an A+ team that’s changed substantially over the course of the past two years, and our growth is a reflection of that,” said Eddie Solar, VP of Software Development. “With the addition of Fabiola and Carin, the team has developed a level of critical product design and development that has exceeded our expectations. The continued hard work, willingness to help and drive by all team members is extremely impressive and unparalleled to any team I have ever been on. I truly believe our team’s work ethic paired with their passion to create a better healthcare experience is Health Karma’s secret sauce."

“Speed to market is a critical factor in success. With our team growing to 14 over the past two years, Eddie and I believe that we have expedited a high-quality internal development and user experience team,” said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. “These leadership promotions reflect Health Karma’s ability to build a versatile leadership team capable of successfully propelling our company forward in an ever-changing industry. During their time with Health Karma, Fabiola & Carin's contributions have been invaluable to not only driving the growth of the business, but also creating a great company culture throughout the organization. Their expertise, insight and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the company and I look forward to the ongoing impact they will make as we launch Health Karma and further develop the product.”

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

