CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce that its CheongKwanJang Brand of Hong Sam Won is now available at select BJ’s Wholesale Club locations. Hong Sam Won is a delicious beverage containing Korean Red Ginseng and comes in a pack of 30, 1.7 fluid ounce pouches. Consumers can simply drink it directly from the pouch or pour it into a cup.



Hong Sam Won is caffeine-free and includes ginger, cinnamon, Jujube fruit and goji berry extracts and has no artificial coloring or artificial preservatives. Korean Red Ginseng extract has been added to help consumers naturally maintain healthy energy, productivity, and focus without the unwanted side effects of caffeine. Key health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include immune support, fatigue recovery, sustainable energy, healthy brain function and healthy blood circulation.

“We are very excited to partner with BJ’s Wholesale Club to make our popular Hong Sam Won wellness drink available to consumers at select BJ’s clubs,” said JP Yoon, U.S. General Manager for KGC. “We think BJ’s members will really enjoy Hong Sam Won with the added benefits Korean Red Ginseng has to offer.”

Adam Goodman, Vice President of Sales for KGC, added, “For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, have been dedicated to providing the world’s best Korean Red Ginseng. Hong Sam Won uses only the best Korean Red Ginseng plants that have matured to a full six years for maximum potency. Regardless of when consumers use it in their day, they will enjoy the benefits of ginseng.”

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of ginseng overall include supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information or to purchase a variety of Korea Ginseng Corp. products, please visit https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS .

