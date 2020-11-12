Half Moon Bay, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, the global digital community of the top executive women in business, and Stanford Women on Boards, the elite organization of board-ready Stanford alumnae, faculty and staff, today announced a joint commitment to expanding board opportunities and governance education. Stanford Women on Boards will offer Athena membership to its 1,000+ female leaders to augment its member experience. Through Athena’s platform, created exclusively for senior executive women, Stanford Women on Boards members will access community, learning and even more board and CXO opportunities.

“We’re honored to welcome the women executives from one of the most prestigious universities in the world into Athena,” said Coco Brown, founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. “Stanford Women on Boards is an excellent addition to our existing high-caliber network of the top women in business around the world.”

“Athena’s engaging digital community will be a valued asset to members of Stanford Women on Boards by delivering networking and educational opportunities to accelerate our members’ path to the boardroom. Athena’s mission to advance women at the highest ranks of leadership aligns with our goals to increase the representation, readiness and influence of female leaders on corporate boards,” said Bess Weatherman, co-chair of Stanford Women on Boards and a member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees.

Stanford Women on Boards was founded in 2009 to help Stanford-affiliated female leaders to network, prepare for and discover board opportunities. Stanford’s collaboration with Athena will create a powerful ecosystem of opportunity and support for its members. Through Athena, Stanford Women on Boards members will be able to join or lead engaging live virtual events, access a robust learning library of content created by experienced leaders and board directors from top global brands, participate in a casual virtual community space and gain full access to opportunities, such as board seats, CXO roles and more.

Athena frequently collaborates with progressive organizations, CEOs, communities and investment firms to enhance member benefits, provide a thoughtful executive development experience and deliver end-to-end board support services such as board director matching and board education.

About Athena Alliance

Athena is a community platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Women join Athena for executive coaching, board opportunities, exclusive events, one-on-one mentorship, and more. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to access the world’s top female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.com

About Stanford Women on Boards

Stanford Women on Boards (SWB) is committed to increasing the representation, readiness, and influence of Stanford-affiliated female leaders on corporate and fiduciary boards. SWB is a community of Stanford women preparing themselves and their peers to be exceptional stewards of organizations around the world. SWB helps companies find the best talent to build high performing diverse boards and collaborates with many groups to advance thought leadership on women in the boardroom. www.stanfordwomenonboards.stanford.edu.

