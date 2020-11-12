New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Snack Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982336/?utm_source=GNW

The changing lifestyle of consumers, including the consumption of smaller meals, is driving the demand for snacks.

- Dairy-based snack products are naturally high in calcium. Hence, they are perceived as a nutritional snacking option. The health benefits of probiotic drinks, especially their ability to improve digestion and the immune system, are attracting consumers across all age groups.



Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Natural, ‘Authentic’ Cheeses



Consumer demand for crafts and artisanal cheese products is increasing, which are closely linked to real cheese and simple ingredients. Cheese is considered a healthy snack by consumers and is strongly associated with calcium, protein, and vitamin D, but it has a negative perception that it is high in fat and generally lacks health. Cheese owns the tag of a ‘naturally functional whole food’. Hence, numerous manufacturers are marketing cheese snack as a health snack. Cheese snacks have been popular in regions, such as North America and Europe, and now, the demand for cheese snacks has spread across the world. According to the USDA, cheese consumption has grown 43% over the past 25 years. In specialty cheese, consumers can explore new and interesting flavors at the same time having a less processed snack.



Europe Dominates the Global Dairy Snack Market



Europe dominates the global dairy snack market. Germany, France and the United Kingdom are the major markets in this region. However, growth in this region is restrained due to the rise in lactose intolerance among the consumers. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market during the forecast period because consumers are expanding the population, burgeoning middle class, rising income levels, growing brand awareness and westernization represents key growth drivers in the region. The Middle East and Africa are also expected to grow during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market for dairy snacks is highly fragmented with many regional and international vendors, who compete for pricing, innovation and distribution. The introduction of lactose-free milk by manufacturers is an attempt to attract the lactose intolerant population and increase the consumer base. Some of the major players in the market include Kraft Foods, Inc., Danone, Amul, Nestle SA, Blue Bell Creameries, and Unilever, among others.



