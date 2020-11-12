New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Cloud Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982335/?utm_source=GNW





- The advancements in the information and communications technology have brought remarkable changes in the global business operation. Various government and public enterprises are dependent on important information infrastructure services. Also, organizations are now showing more interest in cloud services to meet the growing demand from business operations.

- The increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

- With the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.

- However, the risk of cyber threats poses a big challenge to market growth, as cyber attacks on telecommunication operators can disrupt services for phone and internet consumers, cripple businesses, and shut down government operations.

- Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the telecom industry is experiencing a transformational period of advancement to adjust itself as per new technologies and cloud patterns. With an increasing number of people currently working from home, obtaining educational resources for homeschooling, and streaming video entertainment is on the rise. Given this, the telco industry is naturally seeing spikes in voice, data, and broadband services.



Key Market Trends

Solution Expected To Dominate the Telecom Cloud Market



- The solution offerings in the market include unified communication and collaboration, content delivery network, and other solutions. This is majorly owing to the increasing internet and mobile device penetration.

- With this, businesses increasingly acknowledge the need to leverage advanced technologies, in order to improve business agility and gain operational efficiencies.

- They are deploying a broad array of communications and collaboration applications, including telephone, email, voice mail, and unified messaging, instant messaging (IM) and presence, audio, web, and video conferencing, file sharing and white-boarding, mobility, social networking, and more.

- Additionally, the exponentially rising media content and demand for rich video content among the increasing online users, along with the trend of digitization among the organizations across end-user verticals spurs the need for content delivery network solutions.



North America Holds the Major Share in the Telecom Cloud Market



- North America witnessed a huge penetration from large enterprises with technically-skilled employees, providing continuous innovative technologies.

- The dominance of this region can be attributed to the recent increase in mobility and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.

- Moreover, with the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.

- COVID-19 has created a new inflection point that requires every telecom provider in the region to dramatically accelerate the move to the cloud as a foundation for digital transformation to build the resilience, new experiences and products, and structural cost reduction that the ongoing health, economic, and societal crisis demands.



Competitive Landscape

The major players include AT&T Inc., BT Group PLC, Verizon Communications Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, and NTT Communications Corporation. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market. Hence, the market concentration will be high.



- Jul 2020 - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced that it was selected by XL Axiata to deploy 5G-ready cloud core technology solutions in East Indonesia. This includes Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solution.Ericsson’s solutions will help XL Axiata to prepare for this increase in data traffic, simplify operations and secure 5G revenues.

- Mar 2020 - AT&T collaborated with Google Cloud to help enterprises take advantage of Google Cloud’s technologies and capabilities using AT&T network connectivity at the edge, including 5G. Additionally, AT&T and Google Cloud intend to deliver a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions that bring together AT&T’s network, Google Cloud’s leading technologies, and edge computing to help enterprises address real business challenges.



