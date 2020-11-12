Financial performance improves sequentially with record billable patient visits and highlights strong operational and fiscal management despite continued COVID-19 impact

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • Announced the opening of enrollment in early November in its Phase 1 clinical study of umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s Disease
     
  • Announced the addition of three new highly qualified independent directors – Maurice “Mo” Evans, Michael Pruitt, and Cary Sucoff – to its board of directors
     
  • Sold its Lexington, Ky. property for $1.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction
     
  • Reduced general and administrative expenses by 27% year-over-year and 20% quarter-over-quarter to $961,521 in the third quarter of 2020 with positive impacts from the realization of expense synergies from centralized purchasing, improved ordering, inventory control, and expense management, most notably from lower travel expenses given the coronavirus pandemic
     
  • Recognized record billable patient volume of 37,992 visits in the third quarter of 2020, up 8% year-over-year
     
  • Patient expenses declined 55% to $428,615 in the third quarter of 2020 from $950,517 in same period in 2019 due to improvements in supply management and a shift in service mix from knee care to spinal patients, who have a lower associated cost of therapy, reflecting behavioral adjustments associated with COVID-19-based activity restrictions
     
  • Wellness Membership subscribers increased 20% sequentially during the quarter to 762 members

“We are at an exciting time in the Company’s development, with the recent launch of its Phase 1 clinical trial for IMAC’s umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cell treatment for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. This is a complement to IMAC’s evolution as a regenerative rehabilitation company. These proprietary advancements give IMAC the potential to dramatically improve the non-opioid treatment landscape for a variety of physical ailments and derive asset value beyond its brick and mortar locations. This focus, along with the addition of three deeply experienced, growth-oriented professionals to IMAC’s board of directors, should help IMAC capitalize on timely opportunities,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to negatively impact IMAC’s revenue on a year-over-year basis, the Company has been extremely diligent and focused on continuing what it began prior to the pandemic to ensure that it is wisely allocating capital, strategically reducing expenses, and prudently managing operations. All of this is being done with an eye toward continuing to expand both in the markets where IMAC has a foothold and in creating new and adjacent market opportunities through acquisition and partnerships. Even in this challenging environment, IMAC’s third quarter results exhibited a marked improvement from the second quarter of 2020 with net patient revenue of $3.5 million in the third quarter, up 35% sequentially from $2.6 million in the second quarter. Additionally, G&A costs decreased by 20 percent sequentially from the second quarter, which, when coupled with the sequential revenue increase, led to a 23% improvement in operating loss over the same period.

“Looking at how that translates to patient care, patient visits increased 44% quarter-over-quarter while patient expenses decreased 55%. IMAC’s patient service mix shifted in the quarter to a higher concentration of spine patients, rather than knee patients, which lowered both IMAC’s average charge per visit as well as its patient treatment expense, driving quarter-over-quarter improvement. Lastly, IMAC remains committed to improving its balance sheet and operations, reducing its notes payable in the quarter by approximately $1.2 million to a balance of $4.5 million, with nearly $1.7 million of this amount in the form of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan that we anticipate will achieve at least partial forgiveness” concluded Mr. Ervin.

Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net patient service revenues decreased 20% to $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was due to the continued impact of COVID-19 and a change in the procedure mix. Patient service revenue decreased 14% to $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease is attributable to the IMAC’s acquisitions of clinics in Chicago and Florida in April 2019 and January 2020, respectively, along with the impacts of COVID-19.

The Company reported a net loss per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 of $0.12 vs. a loss per share of $0.19 for the comparable year-ago period. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss per share of $0.49 vs a loss per share of $0.68 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement-restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, as well as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

  September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $1,664,304  $373,689 
Accounts receivable, net  1,433,457   1,258,325 
Deferred compensation, current portion  241,946   312,258 
Other assets  452,741   633,303 
Total current assets  3,792,448   2,577,575 
         
Property and equipment, net  1,861,879   3,692,009 
         
Other assets:        
Goodwill  2,040,696   2,040,696 
Intangible assets, net  6,846,385   7,169,072 
Deferred equity costs  143,655   170,274 
Deferred compensation, net of current portion  310,006   549,563 
Security deposits  413,407   499,488 
Right of use asset  3,965,755   3,719,401 
Total other assets  13,719,904   14,148,494 
         
Total assets $19,374,231  $20,418,078 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $2,367,438  $2,909,666 
Patient deposits  373,678   189,691 
Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs  1,839,306   1,422,554 
Finance lease obligation, current portion  18,047   17,473 
Line of credit  79,961   79,961 
Liability to issue common stock, current portion  310,575   421,044 
Operating lease liability, current portion  1,051,964   1,025,247 
Total current liabilities  6,040,969   6,065,636 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Notes payable, net of current portion  2,671,333   2,109,065 
Finance lease obligation, net of current portion  52,957   66,565 
Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion  378,760   578,866 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  3,723,398   3,660,654 
Other non-current liabilities  15,000   - 
         
Total liabilities  12,882,417   12,480,786 
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, nil issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively  -   - 
Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized, 11,839,972 and 8,913,258 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively  11,834   8,907 
Additional paid-in capital  24,119,889   20,050,634 
Accumulated deficit  (15,235,941)  (10,042,050)
Non-controlling interest  (2,403,968)  (2,080,199)
Total stockholders’ equity  6,491,814   7,937,292 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $19,374,231  $20,418,078 

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
             
Patient revenues, net $3,477,841  $4,355,904  $9,359,490  $10,882,487 
Management fees  -   -   12,487   - 
Total revenue  3,477,841   4,355,904   9,371,977   10,882,487 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Patient expenses  428,615   950,517   1,213,799   2,314,424 
Salaries and benefits  2,622,266   2,878,391   7,882,665   7,536,223 
Share-based compensation  108,377   112,959   311,406   288,298 
Advertising and marketing  234,694   317,800   650,861   1,014,144 
Grant funds  -   -   (415,978)  - 
General and administrative  961,521   1,311,315   3,406,116   3,718,506 
Depreciation and amortization  430,121   422,405   1,334,267   1,104,961 
Total operating expenses  4,785,594   5,993,387   14,383,136   15,976,556 
                 
Operating loss  (1,307,753)  (1,637,483)  (5,011,159)  (5,094,069)
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  6,028   120   6,067   125 
Other income (expenses)  6   (94)  6   (15,384)
Beneficial conversion interest expense  -   -   -   (639,159)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt  9,783   -   (99,761)  - 
Loss on disposal of assets  (39,047)  -   (60,272)  - 
Interest expense  (141,416)  (74,456)  (352,541)  (190,337)
Total other (expenses)  (164,646)  (74,430)  (506,501)  (844,755)
                 
Net loss before income taxes  (1,472,399)  (1,711,913)  (5,517,660)  (5,938,824)
                 
Income taxes  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net loss  (1,472,399)  (1,711,913)  (5,517,660)  (5,938,824)
                 
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest  42,741   162,951   323,769   889,907 
                 
Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $(1,429,658) $(1,548,962) $(5,193,891) $(5,048,917)
                 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders                
Basic and diluted $(0.12) $(0.19) $(0.49) $(0.68)
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted  11,839,972   8,366,287   10,549,899   7,472,738 
   

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(Unaudited)

  Common Stock  Additional  Non-       
  Number of
Shares		  Par  Paid-In-
Capital		  Controlling
Interest		  Accumulated Deficit  Total 
                   
Balance, December 31, 2018   4,533,623  $4,534  $1,233,966  $(1,625,840) $(3,544,820) $(3,932,160)
Common stock issued for initial public offering proceeds, net of related fees  850,000   850   3,503,314   -   -   3,504,164 
Issuance of common stock in connection with convertible notes  449,217   449   2,245,636   -   -   2,246,085 
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions  1,410,183   1,410   7,247,798   -   -   7,249,208 
Exercise of warrants  9,900   10   49,490   -   -   49,500 
Net loss  -   -   -   (431,223)  (1,599,187)  (2,030,410)
Balance, March 31, 2019  7,252,923   7,253   14,280,204   (2,057,063)  (5,144,007)  7,086,387 
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions  1,002,306   1,002   4,072,436   -   -   4,073,438 
Exercise of warrants  61,569   62   307,783   -   -   307,845 
Issuance of employee stock options  -   -   16,216   -   -   16,216 
Net loss  -   -   -   (295,733)  (1,900,768)  (2,196,501)
Balance, June 30, 2019  8,316,798   8,317   18,676,639   (2,352,796)  (7,044,775)  9,287,385 
Issuance of common stock  133,297   133   150,652   -   -   150,785 
Issuance of employee stock options  -   -   35,963   -   -   35,963 
Net loss  -   -   -   (162,951)  (1,548,962)  (1,711,913)
Balance, September 30, 2019  8,450,095  $8,450  $18,863,254  $(2,515,747) $(8,593,737) $7,762,220 


  Common Stock  Additional  Non-       
  Number of
Shares		  Par  Paid-In-
Capital		  Controlling
Interest		  Accumulated Deficit  Total 
                   
Balance, December 31, 2019  8,913,257  $8,907  $20,050,634  $(2,080,199) $(10,042,050) $7,937,292 
Issuance of common stock  1,095,840   1,096   1,376,122   -   -   1,377,218 
Issuance of employee stock options  -   -   38,359   -   -   38,359 
Net loss  -   -   -   (336,604)  (1,733,545)  (2,070,149)
Balance, March 31, 2020  10,009,097   10,003   21,465,115   (2,416,803)  (11,775,595)  7,282,720 
Issuance of common stock  1,830,875   1,831   2,576,820   -   -   2,578,651 
Issuance of employee stock options  -   -   37,569   -   -   37,569 
Net income (loss)  -   -   -   55,576   (2,030,688)  (1,975,112)
Balance, June 30, 2020  11,839,972   11,834   24,079,504   (2,361,227)  (13,806,283)  7,923,828 
Issuance of employee stock options  -   -   40,385   -   -   40,385 
Net loss  -   -   -   (42,741)  (1,429,658)  (1,472,399)
Balance, September 30, 2020  11,839,972  $11,834  $24,119,889  $(2,403,968) $(15,235,941) $6,491,814 

 IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2020  2019 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(5,517,660) $(5,938,824)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,334,267   1,104,961 
Beneficial conversion interest expense  -   639,159 
Share based compensation  311,406   288,298 
Loss on disposition of assets  1,959   - 
Non cash expense  -   150,785 
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:        
Accounts receivable, net  (154,292)  64,046 
Other assets  251,976   (53,450)
Security deposits  86,081   (59,966)
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (518,074)  736,704 
Patient deposits  183,987   358,906 
Lease incentive obligation  -   (85,894)
Net cash used in operating activities  (4,020,350)  (2,795,275)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (52,626)  (688,312)
Purchase of license fee  (243,750)  - 
Acquisition of IMAC Florida (Note 6)  (200,000)  - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (496,376)  (688,312)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of related fees  -   3,839,482 
Proceeds from warrants exercised  -   357,345 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  3,736,613   - 
Proceeds from notes payable  2,891,520   212,800 
Payments on notes payable  (737,758)  (86,958)
Payments of debt issuance costs  (70,000)  - 
Proceeds from line of credit  -   20,000 
Payments on line of credit  -   (300,000)
Payments on finance lease obligation  (13,034)  (12,487)
Net cash provided by financing activities  5,807,341   4,030,182 
         
Net increase in cash  1,290,615   546,595 
         
Cash, beginning of period  373,689   194,316 
         
Cash, end of period $1,664,304  $740,911 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $63,152  $97,147 
Taxes paid  -  $18,533 
Non cash financing and investing:        
Debt discount notes payable $115,000  $- 
Debt payment by sale of property and equipment $1,232,500  $- 
Business acquisition via stock issuance $-  $3,771,978 