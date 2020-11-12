New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vibration Sensor Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982334/?utm_source=GNW





- The innovations and developments in technology led to better functioning and improved the productivity of machines. Thus, machine condition monitoring plays an important role in improving the machine’s performance.

- Although the demand for vibration sensors has been on the rise since the last few years, compatibility concerns, especially in the case of old equipment, have been identified as major challenges affecting the market.

- With the increasing energy demand, there is an increasing need for energy efficiency, which can only be obtained from the optimal maintenance of the electricity supply machinery.

- Owing to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the global supply chain and demand for multiple products have experienced disruption. Moreover, due to the production shutdown in China, multiple industries have observed a shortage of supply of various products during February and March 2020. Vendors in the market are, however, trying to provide services to industries, which is helping them in getting revenues.



Key Market Trends

Aerospace & Defense End User to Hold Significant Share



- Increase in situational awareness to drive operations, cost-effective maintenance, and increase in asset utilization are some of the key factors driving the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems.

- The passenger traffic in Europe and other major aviation markets, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, have witnessed growth in terms of the number of passengers and aircraft movements, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

- Turbine engine failures are the primary cause of mechanical failures, which is increasing the costs; hence, users are increasingly turning to prognostic health management (PHM) systems to prevent these losses and to reduce maintenance costs. As vibration is the most common health monitoring parameter in the aerospace engine industry, the development of PHM systems is likely to have a direct impact on the growth of vibration sensors.



United Kingdom to Hold Significant Share in Europe Region



- The United Kingdom is home to the largest aerospace industry; with almost one fifth of the global revenues being generated form aerospace; the country is preceded only by the United States.

- Advanced vibration sensors are used for harsh application environments, like rotor track and balance (RT&B) in aircraft. They also serve applications in aircraft design and testing, offering both DC-response (static) and AC-response (dynamic) types of accelerometers.

- Growth of consumer electronics in the country has led to a rise in vibration sensors being integrated in the appliances. In 2016, retail volume growth of wearable electronics was driven by activity wearables, with 2.2 million sold products in the United Kingdom.



Competitive Landscape

The vibration sensor market is highly fragmented. The presence of global sensor manufacturers, with established brand identities in the market, is expected to have a profound influence on the intensity of competitive rivalry, as new entrants face challenges in reaching out to consumers. Brand identity plays a strong role in determining buyer behavior. Therefore, well-known companies have a considerable advantage over other players in the market. Some of the key players are Texas Instruments, Honeywell, and Emerson.



- June 2020 - National Instruments Corporations unveiled an updated brand identity including a new logo, visual identity, enhanced digital experiences and a brand campaign. Now known simply as NI, it is modernizing the test and measurement industry by coupling its rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities.

- April 2020 - Emerson acquired leading hydroelectric turbine controls company, American Governor Company. The addition of American Governor Company builds on Emerson’s technology capabilities and expertise in the renewable and power industry.



