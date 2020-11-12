PUNE, India, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Thermometer Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global medical Thermometer Market size was estimated to be US$ 256.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,800 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 19.3%. The medical thermometer is a device which is used to measure temperature of a body (Humans and Animals). Types of thermometer include Glass and mercury thermometers, pacifier thermometers, plastic strip thermometers, forehead thermometers, electronic ear thermometers and digital thermometers. Based on the type of thermometer or depending on the situation it can be used in different ways, such as under the tongue, under the armpit, rectally, in ear, or on forehead. Out of all the different types of thermometers Digital type of thermometers are considered to be most accurate and reliable as they do not have mercury or any other liquid to expand under temperature as in case of mercury thermometers.

View This Report With Table of Contents : https://www.insightslice.com/medical-thermometer-market

Increase in demand for infrared thermometers during COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 being a global pandemic has affected countless number of human beings across continents. COVID-19 has many symptoms such as dry throat, headache, shortness of breath, dry cough and the most common symptom being high fever. Due to nature of COVID-19 and the way it spreads through contact, it is not feasible to use contact type thermometers for measuring body temperatures. Hence, in this scenario the demand for non-contact type infrared thermometer has increased substantially. Infrared Thermometers are non-contact type of thermometers which measure temperature through forehead from some distance. As infrared thermometers have now become a new normal way of measuring temperature in times of COVID-19, it is now used at hospitals, airports, corporate offices, Multiplexes, etc. thus resulting in significant increase in demand.

Access The Sample Pages of This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/534

Increasing fitness awareness contributing to the growth of medical thermometers

Self health monitoring has become an emerging trend especially in such pandemic time. Rising fitness and health monitoring awareness among the people have compelled them to measure and maintain track their body temperature, blood pressure levels, oxygen levels, etc. on regular basis. Thus, digital thermometer is one of the most common devices having found its place across masses. These thermometers consist of computing mechanism. Sensors sense the change in temperature and the computing mechanism quickly measures the difference in resistance and provides an accurate digital reading indicating the temperature of body. Digital thermometers are preferred because of their accurate measurements, low cost, high safety (as it does not involve any use of harmful liquids like mercury), ability to provide readings quickly, and their compact shape which makes them easy to carry anywhere.

Related report :

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market : https://www.insightslice.com/medical-oxygen-concentrators-market

Global Pulse Oximeters Market : https://www.insightslice.com/pulse-oximeters-market

Global Diabetes Treatment Devices Market : https://www.insightslice.com/diabetes-treatment-devices-market

Mobile smartphones with infrared camera features can create a setback for medical thermometers in future

An organization named Fraden Corp has developed a new special infrared sensor, which can be integrated into a smartphone in order to allow the smartphone users to measure the temperature of body just by pointing the camera on the forehead without applying any physical contact. The fraden’s infrared sensor works simultaneously with the camera of the smartphone and only takes a second to give the clinical temperature reading. The smartphones integrated with these sensors automatically identify forehead surface of a person to measure the temperature. It not only measures human temperature but can also be used to measure wider range of temperatures by using different modes such as in kitchen (cooking and refrigeration), automobile components (parts, machines etc.), outdoor (air, water etc.). Such kind of mobile applications can impact the medical thermometer market negatively.

IoT provides a new technology to track the temperature of users via connected thermometers

A network of connected thermometers is created by using IoT (Internet of things). This solution has provided by the company named kinsa. Kinsa is a health organization which helps in avoiding the spread of harmful diseases by monitoring the health parameters of individuals in a particular area. One of the major challenges that the countries faced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was lack of early warning systems and limited testing kits. Due to this of the statistical of COVID-19 patients was not up to the mark. In order to find a solution kinsa has developed a system which will track and predict future outbreaks based on the data it captures. The thermometer has a Bluetooth connectivity feature which will connect to application on the user’s smartphone. The temperature reading data will be sent to a particular cloud over internet. This data will help the company to track the temperature of users and predict the outbreak. The company is planning to work with the government in order to help them in containing the pandemic.

Major players active in the global Medical Thermometer market include Exergen Corp., OMRON Corp., Tecnimed Srl., Ansell Ltd., Briggs Corp., EASYTEM Co. Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH and Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Buy This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/534

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA) : +1 707 736 6633 Email address : alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com