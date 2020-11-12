New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plastic Caps and Closures Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982328/?utm_source=GNW





- Plastic caps and closures are used in a stretch of industries segments, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, household goods, cosmetic products, etc. Caps and closures are the final components of packaging and are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the product packing.

- Caps and closures use PP and PE as the primary raw materials for manufacturing. Industries rely heavily on the plastic caps and closures, as they provide a cost-effective sealing solution. The demand for packaged food and pharmaceutical drugs has been increasing at a healthy rate and as an impact of this, the caps and closures market is also expected to record an increase in demand during the forecast period.

- However, this industry is comprehensively dependent on the suppliers of raw materials for manufacturing. PP and PE, which are used as raw materials, have significantly fluctuating costs in the market. As the cost of production is dependent on this raw material, manufacturers find it difficult to maintain constant output.



Key Market Trends

Polypropylene to Account for a Significant Share



- Plastics converters are the heart of the plastics industry. Polypropylene (PP) comes under thermoplastic which are reversible and can be reheated and reshaped. Polypropylene caps are known for good impact strength, durability, cost-effectiveness and thermal resistance. Polypropylene bottle caps are autoclavable. Wide mouth PP caps are well-suited for many dry products.

- F422 HDPE Foam Lined Polypropylene Caps of Qorpak are acid resistant. This F422 liner is comprised of a .38" LDPE core sandwiched between identical layers of .002" - .003" virgin HDPE. These polypropylene closures with foamed polyethylene liners have excellent sealing characteristics and offer good chemical resistance including acids, alcohols, alkalis, aqueous products, cosmetics, household oils and solvents.

- The food and drink industry is the EU’s biggest manufacturing sector in terms of jobs and value added by which the demand for plastic converter is increasing. In the last 10 years, EU food and drink exports have doubled, reaching over EUR 90 billion and contributing to a positive balance of almost EUR 30 billion by which the demand of PP is witnessing a high growth.

- Germany is Europe’s largest beverage industry, which represents the fourth largest industry sector in Germany and due to the high demand of beverages product such as energy drinks, mocktails, etc, the demand of PP is growing faster.



North America to Occupy Major Share



- The food industry is one of the major contributors to the caps and closures market in the region. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and the demand for the healthy beverages is on the rise along with raising personal incomes have made bottled water a more accessible convenience for the individuals and is boosting factor for the growth of caps and closures market.

- Food products stored in bottles are being protected through various kinds of airtight plastic closures. Metal caps or closures are also used for the storage of food products, such as grains, typically stored in glass containers. The United States is the second-largest food market across the world, and it is expected to account for a considerably high share of the caps and closures market.

- In the United States and Canada, retail shelf packaging is growing popular, owing to the changing lifestyles of the people. This faster pace of lifestyle is expected to further fuel the growth of sales through retail channels.

- This trend is further bolstered by the growing millennial population in the workforce. Millennial population in the United States is found to work across flexible work hours, which further bolsters the demand for on-the-go foods, which is expected to drive the market for caps and closure (owing to increase in packaged food).



Competitive Landscape

The plastic caps and closures market is in between consolidated and fragmented because it has many players and there are no major players driving the market. Major players in the market studied include Silgan Holdings Inc., Amcor Ltd, Crown Holdings Inc., Aptar Group Inc., and Berry Global Inc. Recent developments in the market are -

- February 2019 - Aptar launched a dispensing closure made of post-consumer recycled resin. In Europe, the company is using 50% of recycled PC in the manufacturing of dispensing closure, ensuring the global transition to a circular economy and a sustainable future.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001