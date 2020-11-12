VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) has awarded InnovExplo the contract to produce a resource estimate for the Pusticamica deposit on the Company’s Benoist Property and to prepare a supporting technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The property is located 65 km northeast of Lebel-sur-Quévillon in the province of Québec.
Over the past few months, InnovExplo has worked closely with Cartier staff, particularly Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., Senior Geomatician, to build a 3D gold mineralization model for the Benoist Property. This newly structured database will speed up InnovExplo’s data modelling that will form the basis of the resource estimate.
“Thanks to these efforts, we can now move to the stage of NI 43-101 technical reporting and mineral resource estimation. The work has also allowed us to design the drilling campaign that we are currently setting up in the field,” commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.
Features of the Benoist Project
About Cartier
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is based in Val-d’Or, Quebec. The province has consistently ranked as one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, primarily because of its favourable geology, attractive fiscal environment, and pro-mining government.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information on the Company and the Benoist Project in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., PhD, Cartier’s Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Cartier’s Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.
Ms. Claude Savard, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for InnovExplo Inc., is the independent qualified person for the issuer, as defined in NI 43-101, and the person responsible for the mineral resource estimate for the Pusticamica gold deposit on the Benoist Property. Ms. Savard declares that she has read this press release and that the scientific and technical information herein, as it relates to the resource estimate, is compliant with NI 43-101.
About InnovExplo
InnovExplo is a consulting firm providing services in mineral exploration, mining geology, mineral resources, mining engineering, the environment, and sustainable development. Since its founding in 2003, InnovExplo has worked on 450 different mandates for 170 junior mineral exploration companies and producers. The firm has produced more than 300 geological or engineering reports for projects covering almost all areas of a mining project, from exploration to operations, mainly including the drafting of NI 43-101 technical reports.
