LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the expansion of its solutions advisory team which supports ProSearch client teams with advanced training and expertise, providing an added layer of assistance to ProSearch Enterprise clients. The additions to the team are a direct result of the growth in both the number and scope of ProSearch Enterprise client installations this year.



ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery, helping clients take control of their discovery processes by staying focused on legal and strategic issues while reducing risk and costs. The company’s Enterprise solution aligns ProSearch with clients in a way that traditional customer/vendor relationships cannot, with its team becoming an extension of the client’s, listening and collaborating on solutions that maximize investments and improve outcomes.

ProSearch client service teams consist of discovery experts, analysts and data scientists who leverage industry-leading tools and technologies, including ProSearch proprietary solutions and tailored workflows, to provide innovative, full-service discovery solutions. As part of that client-centric service model, the expanded solutions advisory team consists of senior project managers, lawyers and other discovery experts who work closely with clients to provide an added layer of support with ongoing training, use case demonstrations and expert consultation on both internal and external tools and processes.

“Rapid technology advances in both data and legal discovery require that our client service teams evolve as well, so we are able to help our clients stay ahead of the curve and guide them to successful outcomes,” shares Matt Davidson, ProSearch director of client services. “As subject matter experts and industry thought leaders, all of the additions to our solutions advisory team strengthen the whole with their contributions. With our recent growth, the team is already busy sharing their expertise and perspectives on AI, workstream applications, IoT, data privacy regulations and other key trends and technologies for the benefit of our clients.”

The expanded team includes industry veterans new to ProSearch as well as several recently promoted ProSearch experts. In addition to its most recent hires, the company anticipates further expansion of its solutions advisory team in the coming months to support continued growth in Enterprise client installations.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet electronic discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and information governance requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Learn more about solutions and careers at ProSearch by visiting Prosearch.com.

