PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supporting customers and protecting the health and safety of employees, contractors and customers has remained EPCOR’s focus since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



To help communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19, EPCOR created a one-time COVID-19 Community Impact Fund focused on providing financial support to locally based non-profits providing essential services. Today, EPCOR announced $27,000 in support for six community-based organizations that serve the company’s service areas in New Mexico and Texas.

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM

Bethel Community Storehouse – Edgewood, NM

Edgewood Area Chamber of Commerce – Edgewood, NM

United Way of Eastern New Mexico – Clovis, NM

San Antonio Food Bank – San Antonio, Texas

Montgomery County Food Bank – Conroe, Texas

“Supporting our communities is at the heart of what we do and that is, perhaps, more vital than ever before,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA. “Eight months into this pandemic, COVID-19 continues to have a far-reaching impact on the communities we serve. As we head into the holiday season, the need for food and essential care will become more important than ever. We are proud to be able to support local organizations focused on ensuring families continue to have the support they need.”

These donations are the latest step taken by the company to support customers affected by COVID-19. Since March 2020, EPCOR has suspended disconnections and offered bill payment support for customers whose employment has been disrupted or who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected our community. As part of our disaster response, distribution to people seeking food assistance has increased 35%,” said Kristine Marlow, President and CEO of the Montgomery County Food Bank. “We are serving families, children and seniors who may have never before asked for help. They are our neighbors, and they need our help. We are so thankful for EPCOR’s generosity to help feed our neighbors in need.”

“These are very tough times for families, with so many facing eviction and utility shut off,” noted Erinn Burch, Executive Director of the United Way of Eastern New Mexico. “EPCOR's donation will allow us to keep families SAFE in their homes as we go into the winter months. United Way of Eastern New Mexico is so grateful for this chance to offer help and hope during the pandemic – it is only possible through gifts like this one from EPCOR.”

“Thousands of families are unsure if they will be able to put food on the table this holiday season. While the need is great, our community continues to step up and give the gift of food, time, money and voice,” said Eric Cooper, CEO & President of the San Antonio Food Bank. “The donation from EPCOR will ensure 42,000 meals are distributed throughout our 16-county service area. We are humbled and grateful to have them as our partner.”

Visit epcor.com for more on EPCOR’s COVID-19 response.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm

Director, Public & Government Affairs

EPCOR USA

O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 670,000 customers across 39 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.



