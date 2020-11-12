Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] boutique fitness, the fastest growing boutique fitness studio in the country, announced today that it is joining Variis by Equinox’s collective of powerful fitness brands. Variis provides unlimited access to expert instruction from preeminent brands, including Equinox, SoulCycle, Precision Run, PURE Yoga, HeadStrong, and more, to deliver an experience that moves members, wherever they are, whenever they’re ready. [solidcore] will be the first pilates-based workout on the platform.

“[solidcore] is so excited to join the Variis community, and we are thankful for the opportunity to bring these like-minded brands together,” said Anne Mahlum, CEO and founder of [solidcore]. “Variis offers an unparalleled premium and immersive digital-meets-physical fitness experience, and will soon bring our distinctive, pilates-inspired, strength training workouts into the homes of people nationwide.”

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, low-impact high-intensity pilates-based workout that incorporates slow, weighted, controlled movements that get into the slow-twitch muscle fibers—break them down—and build them back stronger. The workout results in long, lean muscles, and has become a fan favorite for thousands—including Michelle Obama.

“As one of the most popular modalities on the Variis by Equinox app, we’re thrilled to further enhance our sculpt offering and meet member demand by adding [solidcore] to our collective of preeminent fitness brands,” said Jason LaRose, CEO of Equinox Media. “We look forward to introducing [solidcore] to our community of members so they can experience this fan-favorite workout—wherever they are, whenever they’re ready.”

[solidcore], along with Rumble, will be available on Variis in the coming months. [solidcore] has 70 brick and mortar studios, open in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines, and its digital at-home classes are currently available through its website until it exclusively joins Variis’s platform in early 2021.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50 minute, low-impact high-intensity pilates-based workout that incorporates slow, weighted, controlled movements that break down muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] launched in 2013 in Washington, DC and has since expanded to 70 brick-and-mortar studios across the country. Learn more about [solidcore] at www.solidcore.co.

About Equinox Media

Equinox Media was formed with the aim of developing transformative technologies, media, and experiences that inspire and equip consumers to pursue fitness every day, harnessing the power of Equinox Group’s preeminent brands, talent, and geographic footprint. In March 2020, Equinox Media debuted Variis, a first-of-its kind fitness platform powering two products: the Variis by Equinox mobile app and the SoulCycle at-home bike. Variis provides members with unlimited access to the world’s most powerful fitness collective and delivers an experience that moves them, wherever they are, whenever they’re ready. The world has yet to see a more powerful fitness collective, and this is just the beginning.

Equinox Media is a subsidiary of Equinox Group—a high-growth collective of the world's most influential lifestyle brands that are disruptive leaders in the convergence of fitness, experiences, and community. Equinox Group's ecosystem of brands also includes Equinox, Equinox Hotels, SoulCycle, Precision Run, Blink Fitness, Furthermore, PROJECT by Equinox, E by Equinox, PURE Yoga, and Equinox Explore.

