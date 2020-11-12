MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors Community Bank, a subsidiary of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK), recently welcomed Julian La Mue, VP – Market President, Green Bay, to its team.



La Mue is responsible for oversight of business banking portfolios in the Green Bay market. With a focus on personalized service, long-term relationships, and customized solutions, La Mue is committed to the long-term success of his customers. He will also focus on helping area businesses navigate their way through the challenging times they are now facing, providing them the correct financial tools to help them reach their goals and put their financial concerns to rest.

La Mue holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, from the University of Wisconsin – Parkside. He has nearly 30 years of lending experience, most recently as a Senior Vice President – Senior Commercial Banking Relationship Manager.

“I am a community banker at heart, and am excited to have the opportunity to use the skills I have gained from my 30-year career, combined with a personalized, local touch to help grow the bank,” said La Mue.

La Mue is also heavily involved in a number of community and state organizations, including the Greater Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Strategic Plan Downtown Green Bay Redevelopment Task Force, Curative Connections, Junior Achievement and the WBD loan committee. He is also a 30-year member and past president of the Green Bay Rotary Club, and currently serves as treasurer of the Green Bay Rotary Foundation.

He has lived in the Green Bay area for more than 25 years, and currently resides in Howard with his wife Barb. Together they share six adult children - four boys and two girls.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

