Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its bizhub® 650i Series has earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award in Q4 2020 for its black-and-white multifunctional printers (MFP) category. The devices were launched in September as part of an expansion of the bizhub i-Series line. The bizhub portfolio was also recognized earlier this year when the new bizhub C650i Series earned Better Buys Editor’s Choice Award in Q2 2020 for its high-volume machines category.

Better Buys evaluates products both individually and compares them against the competition, on a range of criteria. This includes unique features, value to the customer and pricing. Konica Minolta’s bizhub C650i and 650i series were part of only a handful of vendors chosen for these honors.

The bizhub i-Series product line is a part of Konica Minolta’s next-generation multifunctional device portfolio designed to empower digital workflows. These MFP models represent a new paradigm for how multifunctional devices meet the needs of businesses by serving as a secure, smart technology hub to augment office connectivity. All models boast the same fresh, contemporary exterior design, with great usability features, which Konica Minolta has become known for in the industry.

“The launch of the monochrome models completed our bizhub i-Series product line and allow us to provide the ease of use we have become known for in the industry, with the choice of color or black and white,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “As the world of work and our customers and ends users’ needs continue to change, our bizhub multifunctional devices offer versatile and tailored solutions for any type of business and organization, ensuring minimal disruption to productivity and efficiency.”

“Konica Minolta continues to bring innovative features that help the workplace collaborate better and improve productivity,” said Melissa Pardo-Bunte, Editor, Better Buys. “The bizhub C650i and 650i monochrome models bring robust features, such as fast engine speed, flexible paper-handling and a customizable touchscreen interface.”

Visit Better Buys’ website to see the full reviews of the bizhub C650i i-Series and 650i i-Series.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Better Buys

Better Buys helps companies find, research and select the right software and technology solutions for their organizations. Better Buys offers objective reviews on leading vendors, expert whitepapers and reports, insightful market research, comprehensive buyer's guides and more. For over 20 years, Better Buys has been helping organizations of all sizes make smarter purchasing decisions. It has become the trusted authority for delivering unbiased reviews and insights on the software that businesses rely on every day. Visit BetterBuys.com today and let its team of experts help guide you in the right direction.

