The leading tour operator in the Baltic States Novaturas group is strengthening its positions in local tourism segment in the Baltics and introduces 2021 holiday season.

“The constraints caused by the COVID-19 virus have highlighted the attractiveness and need for local tourism around the whole world. Our pilot local tourism project has started this summer and we see great potential in it, so we will continue to focus on its development in the Baltics. Many years of experience in the tourism industry across the world and strong negotiating positions have enabled the Company to offer an appealing assortment and ensure competitive prices for customers, especially for 3 or more nights stay,” says Audronė Keinytė, Head of the Novaturas Group.

The Company has expanded the assortment of hotels and sightseeing tours for 2021 holiday season in the Baltic States. The customers can purchase holidays both directly through the Company's own channels as well as through an extensive network of business partners - travel agencies. The Company plans to strengthen its position in local tourism segment and take leading positions in the Baltic States markets. In July-September, local tourism revenue amounted about 4 percent of the total revenue generated by the Novaturas Group during the relevant period. The Company offers accommodation services in the main resorts and major cities of the Baltic States and sightseeing tours in Lithuania.

About Novaturas Group

AB Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.