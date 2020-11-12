The Board of Directors at Norsk Hydro ASA has today decided to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.6 billion based on the financial results for the 2019 financial year. This corresponds to a dividend of NOK 1.25 per share.

In February 2020, the Board decided to propose a dividend of NOK 1.25 per share for 2019, in accordance with the floor level stated in Hydro’s dividend pay-out policy.

Following the decision, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic introduced significant uncertainty regarding the financial outlook for the company. The Board was therefore granted an authority at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2020 to resolve distribution of dividends at a later stage at the Board’s discretion. The authority was restricted to a maximum dividend payment of NOK 1.25 per share.

The Board’s decision to distribute dividends for 2019 is based on the improved financial situation and outlook for the company.

Shareholders registered on 16 November 2020 will be entitled to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is 17 November 2020, and the record date is 18 November 2020. The dividend will be distributed on 25 November 2020.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com









