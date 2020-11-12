East Rutherford, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, American Dream continues to reinvent the entertainment, shopping, and dining experience by expanding the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season from one day to eight and making dreams come true. Working closely with its brand partners and attractions, American Dream’s Wish Week will bring holiday magic to the traditional Thanksgiving season and create new memories for guests.
Beginning November 23 through November 30, guests visiting American Dream will be treated to special surprises, magical giveaways, and one-of-a-kind experiences all week. To provide a safe experience throughout Wish Week, and all season long, American Dream’s #dreamsafe initiative, which launched together with Hackensack Meridian Health, sets the standard in cleanliness and health and safety protocols. The property will ease the common stresses of the season by offering online to offline gifting consultations, curated gift guides, and curbside pickup, among others.
American Dream will have extended hours during Wish Week and all throughout the holiday season. Visit www.americandream.com for its holiday operating hours. American Dream will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.
“At American Dream, we’re always re-thinking, re-inventing, and putting a fresh spin on conventional experiences,” said Mark Ghermezian, co-CEO of American Dream. “This year, we’re moving away from the traditional one-day Black Friday holiday and expanding to eight magical days, giving families the chance to experience American Dream at a time most convenient for them,” he added.
There are surprises around every corner—here’s just a sneak peek at what’s in store at American Dream’s Wish Week (and all holiday season):
* To learn about all the health and safety precautions American Dream is taking together with Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit https://www.americandream.com/dreamsafe.
ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM
American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just minutes away from New York City. American Dream is home to leading attractions that includes DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe, Big SNOW, Angry Birds Not So Mini Golf Club, The Rink, Out of This World Blacklight Mini Golf, and a curated collection of premier dining and retail stores, including flagship locations for H&M, Uniqlo and PRIMARK as well as Lululemon, Sephora, Aritzia, Zara and IT’SUGAR, the world’s first “candy department store.” For more information on American Dream and our health and safety protocols, visit www.americandream.com or follow us on Instagram @americandream.
Attachment
Demi Halawa American Dream pr@americandream.com
American Dream
East Rutherford, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Demi Halawa American Dream pr@americandream.com
01-American Dream Wish Week FINAL.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below
American Dream LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: