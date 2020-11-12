Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 16 November 2020

Ex-date: 17 November 2020

Record date: 18 November 2020

Payment date: 25 November 2020

Date of approval: 12 November 2020

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act