At a meeting of the Board of Directors on 12 November 2020, the Board of Directors and the CEO approved the Interim Financial Statements of the Kvika banki hf. group for the period 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020.



Highlights of the Interim Financial Statements for the first nine months of 2020

Pre-tax profit amounted to ISK 1,533 million

After-tax profit was ISK 1,337 million

Return on equity (ROE) after tax was 11.3%

Earnings per share amounted to ISK 0.70

Net operating income was ISK 6,077 million

Operating expenses totalled ISK 4,004 million

Total assets amounted to ISK 114.7 billion

Total equity was ISK 17.8 billion

Capital adequacy ratio as at end of September was 26.9%, taking dividend policy into account

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 321%

Total assets under management were ISK 538 billion

At end of September full-time employees numbered 148.

A presentation will be held for market participants and shareholders at 8:45 GMT on Friday 13 November. The meeting will be made available via webcast on www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar. Presentation for investors is attached.

Good results and strong growth in fee and commission income

The pre-tax profit of Kvika hf. for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to ISK 1,533 million, exceeding the earnings estimate for the period. After-tax profit was ISK 1,337 million. ROE for the period was 11.3%, and 10,3% for the third quarter.

Net interest income amounted to ISK 1,328 million, relatively unchanged YoY. Net fee and commission income amounted to ISK 4,329 million, an increase of 20% YoY. Net financial income amounted to ISK 352 million, a YoY decrease of 19%. Net impairment was negative by ISK 228 million, primarily as a result of precautionary provisions due to COVID-19.

Operating expenses were ISK 4,004 million in the first nine months of the year, increasing by 0.3% between years, which was in line with expectations.

Strong balance sheet

At the end of September 2020, total assets amounted to ISK 114.7 billion, compared to ISK 105.6 billion at year-end 2019. Loans to customers were ISK 28.7 billion as at end of September, decreasing by ISK 1.4 billion during the period. The Bank's liquidity is very strong, with cash and balances with central bank amounting to ISK 28.1 billion as at end of September, in addition to which government-backed bonds amounted to ISK 26.5 billion. The LCR was 321% as at end of September, compared to 246% at year-end 2019, well above the 100% minimum coverage requirement. The Bank aims to lower it’s LCR ratio in the next months as it is well above the internal long-term target.

Equity amounted to ISK 17.8 billion and the capital adequacy ratio was 26.9%, taking the Bank’s dividend policy, which states that 25% of profits should be paid out as dividend, into account (27.6% taking into account the unaudited results of Q3), compared to 24.1% at year-end 2019. The capital adequacy ratio was well above the 20.6% minimum regulatory requirement, which was last updated by supervisory authorities on 18 March 2020.

Earnings estimate has been upwardly revised

Kvika's guidance for the year has been revised. The median for earnings before tax estimate has been increased by ISK 150 million and earnings before tax for the year are now expected to range between ISK 2,000 – 2,300 million. The revision in the earnings estimate can be mainly attributed to improved results from asset management operations, strong project pipeline of the Corporate Finance division and increase in net financial income.

Discussions on the merger of Kvika banki hf. and TM hf.

On 28 September the Board of Directors of Kvika banki and the Board of Directors of TM hf. agreed to commence discussions on the merger of the two companies. also It is expected that TM‘s shareholders will receive a 55% share in the merged company in return for their shares in TM, based on the companies‘ issued share capital on 28 September. The discussions are progressing well and the aim is to reach a conclusion within a few weeks.

Marinó Örn Tryggvason, CEO of Kvika:

Kvika’s operations have been going well, and it is very pleasing to see the bank’s success despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

I would especially like to thank our employees for their perseverance over the last few months. I am proud to work alongside this dedicated and collaborative group.

Kvika’s capital ratio is strong and the bank’s liquidity well above internal goals. Financial strength has been important during these uncertain times. Recent news suggesting that a vaccine for COVID-19 is on the horizon gives optimism for the future and I believe there are exciting times ahead. The bank’s strength puts it in an ideal position to serve an important role in the turnaround of the economy.

Discussions with TM on a merger are ongoing. The discussions are progressing well and should conclude in the coming weeks.





Attachments