LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from Ezra, one of the leading global providers of digital coaching, has revealed the areas that are currently most sought after amongst companies when it comes to the coaching of their employees.
Ezra has redesigned coaching for the digital age to help people in both their professional and personal life, with the ethos that the best way to grow a business is by growing the people within it. Ezra provides a platform that makes coaching feel as easy as video calling a friend, allowing each user to pick their own coach and slot at a time that suits them.
Ezra analysed its global database to reveal which areas of coaching were currently ranking as the most important amongst companies looking to further empower their employees.
The data shows that leading change within the workplace is currently the most prominent goal that many companies are focussed on when it comes to coaching their employees.
Better coaching with regard to communication was the second most prominent goal, while resilience, innovative thinking and emotional intelligence also ranked highly.
Companies were less worried about their employees improving their customer advocacy skills, leading for inclusion and getting up to speed with their workload as areas that required further coaching.
The data also shows that when it comes to the individual preferences of employees within companies using Ezra, improving influence, better-prioritising workload and time management are amongst the most prominent areas they wish to improve on.
Communication and leading change within a company also proved popular amongst employees looking to improve both their professional and personal lives.
Trust and relationships and resource management were the least prevalent areas of coaching sought amongst employees.
Founder of Ezra, Nick Goldberg, commented:
“Personal and professional advancement through coaching is an exercise that should always be tailored to the individual and their own goals and circumstances.
However, this superpower of progression is often reserved for the top execs of most companies. We’ve designed Ezra to allow everyone, at any stage of their career, to become more self-aware, set goals, and work through problems that might be holding them back.
For many, the current pandemic will have brought a fresh wave of issues and many are likely to have found themselves on furlough or out of work. As a result, competition for current job vacancies is high and so understanding the skills that companies find most valuable could help you stand out from the crowd during the hiring process.
Based on our research, many individuals are focussed on the day to day skills that allow them to execute within their role. However, companies themselves tend to value a much broader mindset, with a focus on evolving, innovating and understanding the wider workplace while communicating this effectively.
Demonstrating this all-encompassing mindset could make the difference when it comes to securing that new role or advancing within your current one.”
Tables show the most prevalent coaching goals chosen by both companies using Ezra and the personal goals chosen by their employees when being coached.
|Rank
|Most prevalent company goals
|Prevalence
|1
|Leading change
|35.1%
|2
|Communication
|34.9%
|3
|Resilience
|33.8%
|4
|Innovative thinking
|32.6%
|5
|Emotional Intelligence
|26.4%
|6
|Managing expectations
|1.3%
|7
|Leading for diversity
|1.3%
|8
|Getting up to speed
|0.6%
|9
|Leading for inclusion
|0.4%
|10
|Customer advocacy
|0.3%
|Rank
|Most prevalent personal goals
|Prevalence
|1
|Influence
|50.0%
|2
|Prioritisation and time management
|50.0%
|3
|Shaping the strategy
|48.0%
|4
|Communication
|47.0%
|5
|Leading change
|46.0%
|6
|Resilience
|17.0%
|7
|Articulating ambition
|15.0%
|8
|Collaboration
|15.0%
|9
|Resource management
|15.0%
|10
|Trust and relationships
|13.0%
