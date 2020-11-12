New York City, New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no secret that the world of marketing has changed a lot over the past decade. Marketers from around the world have gotten more creative than ever with the abundance of tools and technology at their disposal. Having to master the art of capturing attention to excel, there are always changes to the methods and strategies employed by marketers in order to stay relevant. But how do we really know who knows what they’re doing? According to Boost Media Agency, finding the right digital marketing expert to grow your business could be one of the best decisions you’ll ever make, as oftentimes you’ll be shocked as to how much you were leaving on the table beforehand. Each with their own unique style of their craft, here we present the 10 digital marketing experts to keep your eye on in 2021.

Krista Mashore (@kristamashore)

Krista Mashore is a digital marketing coach and author of four best-selling books that teach YOU how to properly market your business in this digital age. As a former teacher, with a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction, Krista loves serving people – and gets fulfillment by sharing the secrets of her success with professionals and businesses. Having taken her new business from zero to 7.4 million dollars in just 25 short months, using online digital strategies, there is a lot to learn from Krista.



Since beginning as a real estate agent, she quickly became a community market leader in her industry selling over 2,200 residential homes in her career. She continues to be ranked among the Top 1% of realtors in the nation for over 17 years. She has been awarded as a four time Comma Club recipient. Krista has taught over 5,100 professionals how to gain a massive digital footprint and become leaders in their community.



Through her coaching, summits, courses, and best-selling books, Krista is changing the way professionals and businesses market themselves in the digital space. With her goal of helping more people achieve the same success, she created a step-by-step approach on how ANYONE can create and maintain a massively effective digital footprint - which she believes is the secret to dominating your market in any profession. If you’re looking for a digital marketing expert to help you be seen as your community's Go-To Expert, Krista Mashore is your girl. To learn more, check out her podcast “F.I.R.E.D UP with Krista Mashore” available on Itunes and other streaming services, or sign up to get her FREE book at GetKristasBook.com.

Jordan Rothwell (@launchbyjr)

With over 10 years of experience in digital and experiential marketing, Jordan Rothwell has helped business owners streamline their marketing strategies to get more eyeballs on their content and generate more sales. From Chick-fil-A to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Jordan has worked on filling the missing puzzle piece when it comes to marketing products and services for her clients. From selling chicken sandwiches to scaling a fitness business, to building and marketing courses, you name it, she’s done it.

Her entrepreneurial tendencies started at a very young age - from selling mistletoe to neighbors during the Christmas season, to selling snacks and drinks to construction sites in the neighborhood, Jordan has always been fond of selling. Even more than the act of selling, she loves connecting with people. Being a marketer was so natural for her- that she made it her life’s passion and career.

Jordan’s expertise is centered around running ads and marketing campaigns. One of the highlights in her career as a marketer is generating over $575,000 in sales using Facebook and Instagram ads. Apart from digital ads, Jordan also manages marketing projects, strategizes social media engagement and campaigns, participates in website rebranding, as well as many other facets of marketing. Her ability to demonstrate versatility and commitment in everything she does makes her one of the most sought-after digital marketing experts in the market. Be sure to head to her site to learn more about her Small Business Bootcamp!

Siri Buskes (@siritheagency)

Siri Buskes started her own social media agency in The Netherlands at the age of 20 and when she met her now-husband, Harlan, they decided to move to Australia for good. In 2018, they started Siri The Agency as a side hustle, while Siri was still working as a Digital Marketing Manager.

Before COVID-19 started, Siri was on maternity leave. Realizing that several businesses needed help in the online space, Siri jumped back to work and decided to quit her job to focus solely on their business. Since June 2020, the business is approaching a 6-figure revenue amid the world’s toughest and longest lockdown.

The clientele of Siri The Agency are mostly small, female-owned businesses, helping them with their websites, marketing, and design deliverables. They offer a lot of freebies such as the 47-page Ultimate Guide on How to Boost Your Instagram Biz, a 30-Day engagement checklist, and a 20-page business review with personalized tips and tricks for website improvements, social media, blog, SEO, and newsletter tips. They also share tips and tricks to their community on Instagram, hoping to reach and inspire business owners navigating at these times of uncertainty.

As new parents, Siri and Harlan, are trying to juggle working from home with a baby. “It is tough but rewarding”, Siri says, especially knowing that they have helped businesses bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary-Anne Damarzo (@maryannedamarzo)



Mary-Anne Damarzo is the founder of London-based digital marketing agency Firebelly Media, where she works with businesses across a range of industries to grow their brand through digital marketing. In a world where information is free, the ability to understand, quantify and utilise this information becomes extremely valuable. At Firebelly Media, they keep things simple, tapping into consumer trends and behaviours, and understanding the real needs of your target audience.

“Shopper behaviour is fundamentally shifting. Media consumption and sources of brand influence are fragmenting as a result of technology, particularly social media and smartphones. The pace of change is set to accelerate and there are important implications and opportunities for brands” Mary-Anne explains. Supporting her clients with SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Affiliate Marketing, Email Marketing, Online PR and Paid Media/Advertising Management, Mary-Anne and her team have all your marketing needs under one roof.

They work around the clock with companies, aiming to close the gap between digital and real-world interactions, to ultimately ensure their brands stand the test of time. Mary-Anne stands to prove that digital marketing can be simple and drive incredible ROI for brands both online and offline. With a team of former sales directors, Firebelly Media certainly aren’t your average marketers, as they consistently deliver the best possible ROI for their clients.

Jessica Gordon (@gordon.digital)

Jessica Gordon is the founder of Gordon Digital, a digital marketing agency that partners with small businesses all across Australia. They aim to educate their clients about digital marketing and partner with them on campaigns that fit their business goals. Offering performance marketing services such as Google Ads management, SEO, and Facebook Ads, the Gordon Digital team takes a results-driven approach ensuring communication and transparency are at the forefront of everything they do.

Based out of their Morningside office in Brisbane, Jessica and the team are a group of digital marketing specialists. In a largely male-dominated industry, Gordon Digital is a female-led agency with diversity-led hiring policies. They are experts in the field of SEO, Google Ads, web development, graphic design, content marketing, you name it. Jessica, herself, worked for a large agency before founding Gordon Digital. Her expertise in digital marketing has helped hundreds of small businesses in achieving positive returns on their marketing investments.



Growing up from a family-run business, Jessica understands the struggles of small businesses and that inspired her to work with small business owners, help them overcome the complexities of marketing their products or services, and scale their businesses sustainably. Jess Gordon is leading a powerful team that are driven to make a difference in the world of digital marketing – and has the knowledge and breadth of experience to continue to deliver incredible results for her clients.

Lauren Fraser (@lmf_marketing)

Lauren Fraser is the founder of LMF Marketing, a boutique digital marketing agency that focuses on increasing online visibility, traffic, conversion, and retention for businesses of all sizes. Based in Australia, Lauren and her team work closely with business owners to empower and educate them, helping to demystify digital marketing and set them up for long-term success. Their aim is to deeply connect with business owners and intimately understand what their business is all about and where they want to take it.

LMF Marketing’s holistic approach to marketing involves creating tailored digital strategies so they can create and execute digital campaigns that really shift the needle for any business. They work on SEO for websites, social media campaigns, paid advertisements, and much more. By providing transparency and support to their clients, Lauren and her team feel more like an extension of the client’s business rather than an external partner.

The agency’s clientele is mostly businesses from the wellness, health, and tourism industries, from local health studios through to national beauty brands. With their passion for sustainability, making positive changes, and doing good through their business, Lauren and the LMF Marketing team have aligned themselves with businesses that share the same values and goals. As an Ecologi partner, LMF Marketing donates a portion of its revenue every month to responsible tree planting. To learn more about what LMF Marketing can do for your business, check them out here.

Victoria Boyd (@victoriahboyd)

Victoria Boyd is a digital marketing strategist, social media expert, and creator of the Make it Marketable course, where she teaches service-based entrepreneurs to learn how to get clients and market their businesses quickly. With over seven years of industry experience, Victoria brings an impressive set of skills to the table. She works with brands at different stages from solopreneurs to global brands looking for either business development or a creative direction.

Victoria’s clients love her because of her results-driven methodology. All her strategies are data-driven and then later on tailored to meet the needs of her clients as they work on achieving their goals. Victoria and her team perform a market analysis on client sales, social media engagement, web analytics and much more. Her signature marketing package combines restructuring her client’s products and services, researching trends and market competition, and her in-depth knowledge in marketing to develop in-demand brands online, have more impact, and make more money. Her entrepreneurial journey is a testament to her abilities to help any business reach their monetary goals as she matched her full-time income when she left her 9-to-5 job in less than six weeks! That alone says a lot about her already.

Tegan Salter (@thedigikiwi)

Tegan Salter is a passionate, young, and ethically driven digital marketer. Having been born in New Zealand, she finds her roots as inspiration when she named her business The Digi Kiwi, with Kiwi being a nickname for New Zealanders. She is currently living in Sydney, Australia, and has been serving businesses with her expertise in digital marketing. She shares her knowledge and skills, helping marketers and business owners understand the concepts in an easy and digestible way.

The rise in ethical marketers is evident with more responsible and impact-driven businesses being created - and as a digital marketing expert, Tegan wanted to be part of creating a positive impact. Her passion for responsible and ethical marketing gives the opportunity for businesses to do the same. Knowing the impact when people click their links, Tegan aims to educate both business owners and marketers alike about what it takes to compose a message with an unforgettable impact on their audience. Her skills in SEO, social media, content, and paid advertisement, combined with her authenticity and enthusiasm towards getting results for her clients makes her a digital marketing expert to watch.

Elizabeth Eze (@theclinicofmarketing)

With over 10 years of working in direct sales and marketing, Elizabeth Eze started to notice how important marketing was to a company’s bottom line. With the rise of digital marketing, companies seemed to struggle even more with the various ways to use the internet to grow their brand. Elizabeth learnt that the biggest stumbling block was not the resources or investment, but the lack of strategy behind it. From there, Elizabeth founded The Clinic of Marketing, a modern-day consulting firm advising organisations on how to increase their sales, revenue, customer base and brand awareness through a better digital marketing strategy. As a strategic consultant, Elizabeth works with brands to help them create end-to-end organic digital marketing systems centred around valuable and sales-focused content on social media.

Elizabeth’s experience in digital marketing is wide, from helping a crowdfunding platform gain their first HNWI through Instagram, to tweaking a wedding brand's led magnet which resulted in 30% during COVID-19. She works collaboratively with businesses to provide them with not only the best advice, but also for them to independently understand how to improve their marketing themselves so they can grow sustainably. Elizabeth's consulting practices are centred around human psychology, behavioural economics and the current supply and demand of today's consumers which helps primes client's product or service as a need to the customer, not as an option.

Her advice is always helping brands how to create content that busts objections, problem solves and builds trust with the customer which in turn draws in customers to buy from brands Elizabeth works with. The advice is also end-to-end so it creates an experiential customer journey for the consumer.

Courtney Day (@mcd_creative)

Courtney Day is a digital marketing specialist and founder of MCD Creative, where she helps her clients through a broad range of digital marketing strategies and on-site optimisation - from Facebook Ads all the way to content creation. After graduating university with a bachelor in entertainment industries majoring in media and communications, she landed a marketing internship for one of Australia’s largest online fashion retailers Beginning Boutique. After interning for them for 4 months, she managed to land a full-time role managing the marketing and e-commerce store for a large fitness equipment supplier, AlphaFit. In the first 6 months she managed to grow their online sales by a whopping 150%.

After three years in this role Courtney decided it was time to share her passion and launch her own online digital marketing agency. After 6 months working full time and growing her business on the side, Courtney took the leap of faith, quit her full-time role, and moved to Melbourne to go full time in her business. Now, Courtney’s mission is to take away some of the stress and let you focus on why you started your business in the first place – creating, designing and delivering quality products. So if you’re looking for some help with social media, Google ads, SEO, building your e-commerce store or even just clean product photography, look no further than Courtney Day.

Make sure to follow each of these incredible digital marketing experts, as they continue to thrive and help their clients grow to new heights. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.





